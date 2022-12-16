Gold Basin Announces Results from its Phase 1 Resource Definition Drill Program at Cyclopic Iron Oxide Gold Deposit

PROVIDES UPDATE ON AGM

Vancouver, December 15, 2022 - Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSXV:GXX), (OTC:GXXFF) is pleased to provide an update the results from the Phase 1 Resource Definition Drill Program at the Cyclopic Deposit on its 100%-owned Gold Basin oxide gold project in North-West Arizona (the "Gold Basin Project" or the "Project").

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Results from final 44 holes at Cyclopic Deposit in the 2022 drill program (23 holes were previously announced).

Total of 67 reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled at the Cyclopic Deposit for 6,361m.

Program was designed to increase drill hole density (50m x 50m to a depth of 90m) through the south-eastern portion of the 1.6km long Cyclopic iron oxide gold deposit (covering an 850m x 600m envelope) to enable the planned completion of a resource estimate in 2023 to be completed plus test for extensions to gold mineralisation to the north-west, towards the historic Fry Mine, and to the East of the historic Cyclopic open pit area.

Samples were analysed at ALS with all assays now received and incorporated into the Cyclopic deposit model.

Holes in the main south-eastern portion of the deposit continued to intersect flat lying oxide gold mineralisation in line with interpretation of sub horizontal detachment planes.

Charles Straw, President of Gold Basin, commented, "The Phase 1 Resource Definition drill program at the Cyclopic iron oxide gold deposit builds on the success of the previous drill programs in 2020 and 2021. It was focused on increasing drill hole density in the south-eastern portion of the Cyclopic deposit to enable an NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate to be completed in 2023 as well as expanding the gold mineralisation to the north-west and north-east of the deposit."

Table 1: Gold Basin - Significant Drill Hole Intersections from Cyclopic 2022 Phase 1 Resource Definition Drill program.

HOLE ID FROM (m) WIDTH (m) GRADE (g/t Au) CM20-55 Surface 6.4 7.6 CM20-58 Surface 4.6 2.4 CM20-34 35.1 7.6 1.4 CM20-52 18.3 15.2 0.9 Incl. 30.5 1.5 7.6 CM20-60 Surface 13.7 2.2 Incl. 3.1 6.0 4.4 CM22-013. 100.6 4.6 2.3 inc 1.5 8.8 CM20-50 Surface 7.6 0.7 CM22-57 21.3 4.6 1.0 CM20-28 39.6 10.7 0.6 CM20-88 19.8 4.6 0.5 CM22-122 Surface 3.1 1.2 CM22-16 48.8 25.9 0.3 Incl. 70.1 4.6 0.8 and 88.4 1.5 3.4 CM20-84 24.4 18.3 0.6 CM22-21 Surface 3.1 1.0 CM22-22 36.6 6.1 0.4 CM22-24 Surface 3.1 3.9 CM22-25 Surface 3.1 0.6 CM20-33 10.7 4.6 0.4 CM22-40 6.1 15.2 0.6 Incl. 4.6 1.6 CM22-130. 57.9 4.6 1.1 CM22-37 18.3 13.5 0.3 and 79.2 6.1 1.2 CM22-43 Surface 4.6 0.4 CM22-44 6.1 6.1 0.5 CM22-44 45.7 15.2 0.4 Incl. 45.7 6.1 0.6 CM22-46 22.9 6.1 0.4 CM22-47 41.2 6.1 0.3 CM22-10 36.5 7.6 0.6 CM22-32 6.1 6.1 0.4 CM22-012 68.6 25.5 0.3 inc 6.1 0.7 CM22-33 Surface. 10.5 0.2 CM22-54 Surface 3.1 0.6 CM22-52 53.3 7.6 0.4 CM22-58 19.8 4.6 0.3 CM22-64 27.4 4.6 O.4 CM22-009 35 6.1 0.6 CM22-007 76 6.1 0.3 CM22-126 85.3 1.5 1.5

Note: All intersections are true width as holes are vertical.

Map 1: Drill hole collar locations at Cyclopic Deposit 2022 program.



Click Image To View Full Size

Drill Results

These results comprise intersections from 44 RC drill holes completed in April and May 2022 and complement the initial Cyclopic drill results announced on April 12, 2022. All but 3 holes encountered gold mineralisation with 37 holes returning the significant intersections as shown in Table 1.

The majority of these intersections lie within the main or central zone of gold mineralisation that forms an approximately 200m wide "corridor" astride the Cyclopic Fault that has a current strike extent of 1.6km.

The new gold intersections at Cyclopic continue to show the sub-horizontal layering of mineralisation with varying thickness and the previously identified "pinch and swell" variability. Cyclopic continues to provide gold intercepts that expand the deposit that are characterised with higher grade intersections particularly close to surface in the north and southern sections of the deposit.

In addition to these holes that in-filled gaps in drill coverage in the main Cyclopic zone a total of 19 drill holes were targeted outside this central zone and were designed to scout for resource extensions and exploration data in three main areas.

West Cyclopic East Cyclopic NW towards the Fry Mine

Drilling to the west of Cyclopic was limited by the Gold Basin claim boundaries at the time (prior to the option agreement signed and announced on May 10, 2022), and similarly drilling on the eastern side of Cyclopic was staggered around a topographic high where access was already available for the drill rig.

Cyclopic West and North-West

A series of eleven (11) drill holes were staggered along strike on the western side of Cyclopic with an approximate 100m spacing. Of these, the holes within the northerly section returned the following intersections:

CM22-013 From 100.58m, 4.6m @2.3g/t Au, including 1.5m at 8.83g/t Au

CM22-012 From 68.6m, 25.5m @0.3g/t Au, including 6m at 0.72g/t Au

CM22-033 From Surface, 10.5m @ 0.3g/t Au

CM22-037 From 18.3m, 13.5m @0.3g/t Au, and 6.1m @ 1.2g/t Au from 79.2m

CM22-009 From 35m, 6.1m @ 0.6g/t Au

Of particular note in these results are holes CM22- 013 and CM22-009, the latter hole drilled in the NW of Cyclopic showing near surface mineralisation 75m west of previous drilling and CM22-013 encountering higher grade gold at 100.6m depth to its end depth of 106m.

Cyclopic East

A total of 8 drill holes were drilled on the eastern side of a topographic high that is situated on the eastern flank of the central Cyclopic zone. These holes were drilled where access was readily available and formed an arc trending NE on approximate 100m spacing. The most significant intersections were those on the NW end of the arc where CM22-130 returned:

CM22-130 From 57.9m, 4.5m @1.14g/t Au

and lies within the NE target area HC1 identified in the geophysical analysis and discussed below.

Discussion

These exploratory holes were planned prior to and without the benefit of the Company's geophysical surveys completion and analysis. The review of the geophysical data has shown that the detachment fault that underlies Cyclopic is slightly deeper dipping than previously surmised and that coupled to the down-throw of the Cyclopic fault to the west has likely meant the mineralisation in this western zone is deeper than the near surface mineralisation drilled to date.

Consequently, the holes in this area have likely not been deep enough to intersect the potential down-faulted mineralisation (Figure 1).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Potential Mineralisation Movement due to Cyclopic Fault Throw (Not to scale).

On the eastern section of Cyclopic the geophysics has shown that this area consists of the daylighting of the Cyclopic Detachment Fault and a wedge of Cretaceous Monzogranite. The outcropping of the detachment fault due to erosion above it explains the drill results of the southern section of the drilled arc where only shallow depth gold intersections have been encountered.

The geophysical analysis also identified a parallel fault 150m NE of the main Cyclopic fault (Cyclopic 2) where the IP chargeability layer in this area appears to be a broad zone, possibly due to the likely fluid up-flow at the Cyclopic and Cyclopic 2 normal faults. This analysis has provided a new exploration target area designated HC1 and provides a sound geological rationale for previous drill intersections in this NE sector and future exploration drilling.

Background

The Gold Basin Project is located in North-West Arizona, within a 1.5-hour drive over major highways and paved roads from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Access and infrastructure at the Gold Basin Project are excellent, with high-voltage powerlines running directly from the Hoover Dam hydroelectric plant through the property. Abundant water, labour and contractors are located nearby.

Phase 1 exploration drilling established broad zones of flat lying oxide gold mineralisation over a 1,500m long by 650m wide area at the Cyclopic in sub-horizontal detachment faults, with higher-grade gold mineralisation occurring in cross-cutting vertical structures.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Gold Basin completed the Phase 1 RC Resource Definition drilling program at the Cyclopic iron oxide gold deposit on the Project in May 2022, and completed 6,361m in 67 holes, with hole depths ranging from 90 to 107m. All holes are vertical and were drilled with dry air (no injected water or other fluid) using a centre-return hammer.

Samples were collected every 5 feet (1.52m) and are reduced on-site using a triple-tier Gilson splitter, producing a 2kg-3kg assay sample and a 3kg-5kg twin sample that can be used for met testing or re-assay work. Coarse blank material, standard reference pulps, and split duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on a 1-in-20 sample basis such that each 23-sample group contains one blank, one duplicate, and one reference pulp. Three standard reference pulps at three different gold grades (0.154ppm, 0.778ppm, and 2.58ppm) are being used. One 1.52m drill interval in every four intervals is weighed in order to monitor recovery.

Assay samples are placed in shipping sacks together with the field inserts upon completion of each hole. After four holes are completed, all assay samples are transported in their respective shipping sacks ALS in Tucson, Arizona by a Gold Basin contractor. Prior to shipping, all samples are maintained under the direct control and supervision of the on-site geological staff.

Upon arrival in Tucson, AZ at ALS (ALS), the samples are prepared using ALS codes CRU-31, SPL-31 and PUL-32 procedures (pulverize 1kg split to 85% passing 75 micron) and fire-assayed for gold using ALS Code Au-AA25 procedure (30gm fire assay with AA finish). ALS also inserts its own certified reference materials plus blanks and duplicates.

