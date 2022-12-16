Trevali Declares Winning Bid and Transaction for 90% Interest in Rosh Pinah Mine

VANCOUVER, Dec. 16, 2022 - Trevali Mining Corp. ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced today that, further to the September 16, 2022 press release of the Company announcing the order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") approving a sales and investment solicitation process for Trevali's 90%-interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine, Trevali has entered into a share and asset purchase agreement with Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP and Appian Natural Resources (UST) Fund III LP (collectively, the "Purchasers") dated December 15, 2022 (the "Agreement"). Subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, which conditions include Court approval, the Company agreed to, among other matters:

(i) sell to the Purchasers its 90%-interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine by way of a sale of the shares (the "GLCR Shares") held by Trevali in GLCR Ltd. ("GLCR"), a wholly owned UK subsidiary of Trevali; and



(ii) assign to the Purchasers debt owing from certain of its subsidiaries pursuant applicable loan agreements (collectively, the "Transaction").

Trevali will seek Court approval of the Transaction at an upcoming hearing before the Court in the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings (the "CCAA Proceedings") of Trevali and Trevali Mining (New Brunswick) Ltd. (the "Trevali Group"). At that time, further details of the Transaction will be made public.

The closing of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent, including: (i) receipt of an order approving the Agreement and Transaction from the Court; (ii) the approval of the Namibia Competition Commission under the Competition Act (2003) of Namibia; (iii) approval of the Ministry of Land Reform; (iv) exchange control approval from the Bank of Namibia; and (v) other customary closing conditions. The Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023.

National Bank Financial acted as financial advisor to the Company in respect of the Transaction.

All inquiries regarding the Transaction or the Agreement should be directed to the Monitor (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made and the Monitor's reports, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Appian Natural Resources Funds

Appian Natural Resources Funds are long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"). Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees. Appian has a global team of 58 experienced professionals with presence in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Perth.

