Meridian Mining Announces Results of General Meeting of Shareholders and Warrant Exercise Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LONDON, December 30, 2022 - Meridian Mining UK S (TSX:MNO) (Frankfurt/Tradegate:2MM) (OTCQB:MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), announces the voting results from the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, December 30, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 73,819,095 common shares were voted, representing 40.39% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of December 2, 2022. Each of the matters voted upon is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 2, 2022, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Voting was conducted by way of a poll of votes. Total votes received from shareholders by the Company either in advance of or as voted for at the Meeting, were as set out below:

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Authorize the Board to allot shares 73,650,932 99.77 168,163 0.23 Authorize the Board to Disapply pre-emptive rights 73,606,670 99.71 212,425 0.29

The Company is also pleased to announce that since October 1, 2022, a total of 4,484,063 warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the unit private placement financing (the "Private Placement") completed on December 21, 2020, have been exercised, resulting in aggregate proceeds to Meridian of CAD $1.345 million. The Warrants expired on December 21, 2022 (the "Expiry Date"). Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.30 per common share. No commission was paid in connection with the exercise of the Warrants. Proceeds have been and will be used for the Company's ongoing resource delineation and exploration programs and for general working capital purposes. As at the Expiry Date, the Company has a total of 186,083,619 shares issued and outstanding.

About Meridian:

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS gold-copper project, the regional scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS belt, the exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts all located in the state of Mato Grosso, and exploring the Espigão polymetallic project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S

Mr. Gilbert Clark

Executive Chairman

Meridian Mining UK S

Email: info@meridianmining.net.br

Ph: +1 (778) 715?6410 (PST)

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/contact/

Follow Meridian on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeridianMining

Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Meridian disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Meridian Mining UK S

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733615/Meridian-Mining-Announces-Results-of-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Warrant-Exercise-Update