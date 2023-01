Sipa Resources finalising work programs for 2023 exploration

(NewsDirect)

Sipa Resources Ltd. (ASX:SRI) MD Pip Darvall looks back on the company's December quarter and outlines what the coming months are likely to have in store for the precious and base metals explorer. Sipa is finalising budget and program priorities at the Paterson North Project in advance of the field season and is reviewing results from recent diamond drilling at the Barbwire Terrace JV aimed at identifying new targets.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.