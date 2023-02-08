Iconic Enters into Definitive Property Option Agreement for Smith Creek Lithium Project, Nevada

Vancouver, February 8, 2023 - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") announces that, further to its news release dated November 28, 2022, it has entered into a definitive property option agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Lithium of Nevada Pty Ltd ("LON"), a private Australian company, whereby Iconic's wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary ("Iconic SubCo") has granted LON the option (the "Option") to earn up to a 50% interest in Iconic's Smith Creek lithium project (the "Smith Creek Project" or the "Project") located 37 miles southwest of Austin, Nevada (the "Transaction").

Richard Kern, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited to be working with Lithium of Nevada to advance the development of the potential highly prospective lithium brine structures that have been identified at the Smith Creek Property."

Smith Creek Project

The Smith Creek Project is located within Smith Creek Valley in Nevada, which is approximately 60 km (37 miles) long and 16 km (10 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs containing anomalous amounts of lithium occur within and adjacent to the valley. Surface sampling around hot springs on patented ground just off the claim block assayed a maximum of 470 ppm Li. The gravity low within the valley is 16 km (10 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 1,300 to 1,500 meters (4,200 to 5,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 46 km2 (17.8 mi2) with potential for brine systems and further sediment resources.

Commercial Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, which replaces and supersedes the previously announced term sheet, as amended by an extension letter dated December 18, 2022, LON can exercise the Option by making cash earn-in payments to Iconic in the aggregate amount of USD $5,600,000 (the "Earn-In Payments"). The Earn-In Payments will be used to fund work programs on the Project during the term of the Option and will be payable as follows:

Date Earn-In Payments (USD) On or before March 19, 2023 $1,750,000 On or before May 31, 2023 $1,250,000 On or before June 30, 2023 $1,500,000 On or before September 30, 2023 $1,100,000 TOTAL: $5,600,000

Upon the completion of all Earn-In Payments, LON will have earned a 50% interest in the Project (subject to the existing net smelter returns royalty on the Project) and Iconic and LON will be deemed to have formed a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") for the purpose of exploring, developing and, if warranted, commercialization of the Project, in respect of which the initial participating interests of the parties will be, Iconic as to 50% and LON as to 50%.

If and when the parties form the Joint Venture, they will use their commercially reasonable efforts to negotiate and finalize a joint venture agreement within 150 days. The provisions of the joint venture agreement will contain provisions for, among other things, conduct of operations and development of the Project, funding of operations, dilution of participating interests upon election and default, and, upon a party's participating interest being reduced to 10% or less, the conversion of a party's participating interest into a 1% net smelter returns royalty, 100% of which can be purchased by the royalty payor for USD $1,000,000 at any time.

Prior to the formation of the Joint Venture and subject to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Iconic SubCo will be the operator of the Project and during the option period and, if applicable, the joint venture period, the parties will also be subject to an area of interest comprising five (5) miles surrounding the outer boundaries of the Smith Creek Project.

If, at any time during the option period, LON fails to fund any of the required Earn-In Payments by the applicable payment dates or provides notice to Iconic that it does not wish to advance with the Transaction, the Option will terminate and LON will not acquire any interest in the Smith Creek Project.

Qualified Person

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Kern"

Richard Kern, President and CEO

For further information on Iconic, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com, or contact: Keturah Nathe, VP Corporate Development (604) 336-8614.

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154111