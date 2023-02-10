Nine Mile Metals Announces Engagement of Oak Hill Financial Inc. for Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2023 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce it has entered into an advisory services agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide business and capital markets advisory services including investor relations.



Nine Mile has entered into the Consulting Agreement dated February 8, 2023, at a monthly fee of $10,000 plus applicable taxes, for as long as the agreement is in effect. Oak Hill will provide investor relations services to Nine Mile with a focus on providing turn-key solutions for investor relations, marketing in the investment community, targeting advisor channels of distribution.

Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, CEO and Director, stated, "We are extremely excited to work with Oak Hill to enhance our corporate image and visibility of our Critical Minerals projects in the world famous Bathurst Mining Camp, NB. We aim to create new awareness, within the financial community domestically in Canada and globally. We strive to broaden our shareholder base and increase our exposure, through Oak Hill's community of investment advisors and institutional fund managers."

"Oak Hill is delighted to partner with Nine Mile to provide greater exposure for its Critical Minerals projects in the Bathurst Mining Camp. With strong investor interest in battery metals and Nine Mile's results demonstrating the highest grades of copper ever posted in the region, we are optimistic investor response to our outreach efforts will be positive", stated Jonathan L Robinson, CFA, Partner

Oak Hill does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Nine Mile or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Oak Hill may provide additional services in the future.

About Oak Hill Financial

Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financial's experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specialize in building credibility for their clients to a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Social Media

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) Oak Hill will provide investor relations services to Nine Mile with a focus on providing turn-key solutions for investor relations, marketing in the investment community, targeting advisor channels of distribution, and (b) we are optimistic investor response to Oak Hill's outreach efforts will be positive. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

