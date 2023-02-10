Enerev5 Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, February 10, 2023 - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) (Enerev5 or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options under its stock option plan to its officers and directors to acquire up to a total of 4,300,000 common shares for a 5-year term and exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share. The stock options vest as to 25% on grant date, and 25% on each of the 6 month, 12 month and 24 month anniversary dates of the grant.

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company focusing on exploration and development potential related to energy metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero related assets.

