AmmPower Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 - AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP) (OTCQB: AMMPF) (FSE: 601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan Ptolemy has joined the Company as Chief Financial ?Officer.



Mr. Ptolemy is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified General Accountant, and ?CFA charter holder with 20 years of accounting, tax and corporate finance experience. Mr. ?Ptolemy is serves as Chief Financial Officer of various Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO ?Exchange listed public companies in the investment, fintech, and mining industries. Mr. Ptolemy ?holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administrative and Commercial Studies from Western ?University in Canada.?

The Company also announces that Mr. Christopher Lilla has resigned from the board of directors of the Company and as ?Chief Financial Officer, and would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Lilla for his valuable ?service and to wish him the very best in his future endeavours. ?

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The Company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the 'cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The Company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMMTM prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The Company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

