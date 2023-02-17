Minera Alamos Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Toronto, February 17, 2023 - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. All five of the individuals nominated for the board of directors, namely Darren Koningen, Doug Ramshaw, Bruce Durham, Ruben Padilla and Kevin Small received the support of the Company's shareholders to continue in their roles for the forthcoming year.

Shareholders also voted in favour of:

Ratifying the appointment of MNP LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix the remunerations of the auditors;

Ratifying and approving the continuation of the incentive Stock Option Plan of the Corporation; and

Ratifying and approving the continuation of the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Corporation.

A total of 179,571,671 Minera Alamos common shares were voted, representing 38.88% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

About Minera Alamos:

Minera Alamos is a gold production and development Company undergoing the operational startup of its first gold mine that produced its first gold in October 2021. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora that is currently going through its operational ramp up. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed with plans to enter the permitting process. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a robust and positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed and the main Federal permits in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought 3 mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 13 years.

The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Minera Alamos Inc.

Doug Ramshaw, President

Tel: 604-600-4423

Email: dramshaw@mineraalamos.com

Victoria Vargas de Szarzynski, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 289-242-3599

Email: vvargas@mineraalamos.com

Website: www.mineraalamos.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155215