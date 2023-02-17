1111 Exploration Corp. Appoints Jennifer Shaigec as Advisor

Vancouver, February 17, 2023 - 1111 Exploration Corp. (CSE: ELVN) is pleased to announce that Jennifer Shaigec has joined the Company as an advisor effective immediately.

Jennifer has joined the Company as a strategic business advisor, to assist with building awareness of the Company, strategy and execution, and securing new investment. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Ms. Shaigec's background in commodities trading analysis with TC Energy, Alliance Pipelines, and Reliant Energy, as well as a Commodity Specialist for CommonStock Inc. has provided her with extensive experience in commodities trading and logistics, mining projects, marketing, regulatory affairs, compliance, mergers & acquisitions, and extensive business contacts across North America. Ms. Shaigec is excited about the outlook for the Company. 1111 Exploration is the only microcap or junior exploration Company that Ms. Shaigec has agreed to take an advisory role with to date.

CEO, Rob Cameron, comments, "We are pleased to have Jennifer join the Company in an advisory role. She brings a tremendous amount of experience in all facets of operating a mineral exploration company and is a welcome addition to our expanding technical and advisory team."

Sven Gollan, Manager of Business Development, stated, "Ms. Shaigec joins our team, as she shares our vision for change and differentiation from a crowded sector. Her extensive experience in specific areas and reach to investors make her a valuable asset to our company. We are confident that her presence will further strengthen our team and drive our continued growth."

About 1111 Exploration Corp.:

1111 Exploration Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral projects.

