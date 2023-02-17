Tartisan Nickel Corp. Passes All Matters at Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, February 17, 2023 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to report that an Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders was held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10am est.

All matters passed with voting by proxy results as follows:

1. □ The election of Mark Appleby as a director of the Corporation.

FOR: 71,873,738 WITHHOLD: 194,426 2. □ The election of Douglas M. Flett as a director of the Corporation.

FOR: 71,992,864 WITHHOLD: 75,300 3. □ The election of Yves P. Clement as a director of the Corporation.

FOR: 71,994,364 WITHHOLD: 73,800 4. □ To approve the appointment of Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

FOR: 72,001,474 WITHHOLD: 66,690 5. □ To consider and, if thought fit, to approve an ordinary resolution to pass, with or without variation, approving and ratifying the Company's currently implemented Stock Option Plan, subject to regulatory approval, if required.

FOR: 71,855,321 AGAINST: 212,843 6. □ To consider and, if thought fit, to approve a special resolution to pass, with or without variation, approving a share consolidation of the Company's capital structure on a 1 for 3 basis whereby for every 3 pre-consolidation shares the holder will receive 1 post consolidation share, subject to regulatory approval, if required and at the discretion of the board as to effect if at all required.

FOR: 70,106,273 AGAINST: 1,961,891

.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. states, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, Tartisan Nickel would like to thank all stakeholders for their support. 2023 promises to be a significant positive turning point for the Company as we head to the development-feasibility stage".

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based battery metals and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, and the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. Tartisan Nickel Corp. also owns equity stakes in: Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Corp. and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 114,297,128 shares outstanding (127,338,959 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155241