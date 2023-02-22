Trigon Provides Additional Details of Kombat Trend Drilling, Namibia

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces additional results from the drilling of new mineralization targets at its Kombat Mine in Namibia (the "Project") with key highlights from the drilling campaign. The reported results are from the East 400 area, 150 metres east of the Kavango Pit, discussed in recent press releases (August 4, September 15, and November 9, 2022 and January 21, 2023), the implications being a favourable confirmation of the Kombat trend mineralization.

Figure 1: Map of the East 400 Program Area Showing Location of Holes 4C, 4D, 5C and 6C in East 400 Program Area Verification holes 4C, 4D, 5C and 6C are in the heart of the East 400 mineralized zone and should be considered infill holes confirming mineralization between holes previously drilled. The results reported here are notable because of the length of the intercepts above the projected reserve grade.

Highlights of the Drill Results

Hole 4C (358 azimuth, -58 dip)

- 13m, 1.78%Cu, from 28m

Hole 4D (356 azimuth, -55 dip)

- 3m, 2.69%Cu, 28.7g/tAg, from 22m

Hole 5C (2 azimuth, -85 dip)

- 10m, 1.53%Cu, from 21m

Hole 6C (352 azimuth, -52 dip)

- 12m, 1.98%Cu, from 41m

The holes reported are from drilling testing gaps in the known mineralization previously thought to be barren. Holes 4C, 4D, 5C and 6C are verification holes testing continuity between areas previously drilled. The results are some of the longest intercepts drilled from surface and with both sulfide and oxide mineralization.

Jed Richardson, Trigon's President and CEO, commented, "We are working towards a first blast in the open pit in April as planned. The team is now working on a detailed mine plan and the mine contractor is currently working on our tailings facility and they have all of the necessary equipment in place for start-up."

The assays have been prepared and classified by Trigon Mining (Namibia)(Pty) Ltd in accordance with the reporting guidelines as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Table of Drilling Highlights

Hole ID X Y Depth Azimuth Dip Significant and Selected Intersections Date of News Release CenMid01 74588.147 253430.329 36.20 350.1 -77.0 5.1m of 3.0% copper and 13.6 g/t silver, from 8.0m, 6.9m of 1.6% copper and 13.5g/t silver, from 16.1m. August 4, 2022 CenMid01A 74759.065 253547.147 41.69 180.0 -76.8 11.0m of 2.6% copper, 75.0m down the hole August 4, 2022 CenMid02 74649.512 253475.398 58.08 201.6 -67.4 9.0m of 2.7% copper and 9.1 g/t silver, from 44.0m August 4, 2022 CenMid04 74679.864 253481.351 77.65 177.8 -61.7 6.0m of 2.4% copper and 5.6 g/t silver, from 55.0m 2m of 1.2% copper, from 67m. August 4, 2022 Infill05 74813.689 253508.664 76.00 186.6 -70.7 2m of 1.0% copper from 23.0m 4.0m of 0.8 copper from 28.0m 7.0m of 1.4% copper from 40.0m (see Figure 3) August 4, 2022 Infill06 74829.500 253512.902 79.15 181.0 -73.2 6.0m of 1.2% copper from 20.0m 10.0m of 1.7% copper from 56.0m August 4, 2022 E400-5B 74965.000 253526.000 83.19 180.0 -50.0 4.0 m at 7.67 % copper and 10.73 g/t silver from 35.0m 3.0 m at 0.98 % Cu from 67.0 m. Sept 15, 2022 E400-07A 74995.713 253539.191 88.23 180.0 -70.0 2.0 m at 1.19 % copper and 9.98g/t silver from 33.0m. Sept 15, 2022 E400-07B 74994.991 253524.036 72.85 167.9 -49.0 4.0m of 2.25% copper and 5.49g/t silver from 30.0m 3.0m or 1.02 copper and 4.19g/t silver from 42.0m. Sept 15, 2022 E400-07C 74995.000 253545.000 93.85 180.0 -55.0 6.0m of 1.02% copper and 10.42 g/t silver, from 50.0m Sept 15, 2022 CenEast 00 74752.736 253494.518 112.38 184.8 -71.1 19m at 1.18%, from 64-83m 3m at 3.24% copper and 11.75 g/t silver, from 101-104m November 9, 2022 Hole V01 74989.941 253533.340 78.30 172.7 -58.8 7m at 2.22% copper and 27.13 g/t silver, from 56-63m November 9, 2022 Hole V03 74974.992 253535.389 114.30 183.5 -53.3 47m at 1.20% copper and 5.35 g/t silver, from 28-75m November 9, 2022 E400-02A 74917.375 253527.117 112.35 181 -71.8 8m, 1.10% Cu, from 94-102m January 19, 2023 E400-02B 74917.444 253526.135 114.85 172.7 -58.8 9m at 0.9% copper 9-18m and 11m at 0.9% copper 68-79m January 19, 2023 E400-04A 74949.328 253533.278 73.20 184 -43.2 5m at 3.98% copper and 8.7 g/t silver 44-49m January 19, 2023 E400-04B 74950.352 253518.725 84.85 172 -49.4 17m at 1.0% copper and 15.50 g/t silver 0-17m January 19, 2023 E400-04C 253,476 1,603 61.2 358 -58 13m, 1.78%Cu, from 28m February 22, 2023 E400-04D 253,503 1,608 51.9 356 -55 3m, 2.69%Cu, 28.7g/tAg, from 22m February 22, 2023 E400-05C 253,489 1,609 76.0 2 -85 10m, 1.53%Cu, from 21m February 22, 2023 E400-06C 253,477 1,607 87.8 352 -52 12m, 1.98%Cu, from 41m February 22, 2023

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC):

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance / quality control (QA / QC) program following E2941 ? 21 Standard Practices for Extraction of Elements from Ores and Related Metallurgical Materials by 4 acid Digestion with ICP-OES finish. Drill core was sent to an independent laboratory, African Laboratory Specialists Namibia ("ALS"), for analysis. ALS is an independent laboratory, located in Kombat, Namibia. Core samples were prepared using the ASTM procedures. Sample size: 3 kg, crushed split to 250g weighed sample (+/- 0.5000g).

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Project, the mineralization of the Project, the Company's exploration plans and results thereof, the prospectivity of the Project, the economic viability of the Project, the Company's ability to restart operations and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

