Sitka Gold to Exhibit at PDAC

Vancouver, February 27, 2023 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE:SIG) (FSE:1RF) (OTCQB:SITKF) is pleased to announce that it will be attending The Prospector and Developers Association Convention (PDAC) in Toronto during March 5th through March 8th, 2023. Sitka will be displaying drill core (booth #3110A; March 5th and 6th) from its RC Gold Property in Yukon where an initial inferred gold resource of 1.34 million ounces was announced last month (see news release dated January 19, 2023; the NI 43.101 compliant report will be issued within 45 days of that date). Sitka will also have a booth at the Investors Exchange (booth #2346 from March 5th through 8th). The Company would like to welcome all delegates to come by the booths to view the drill core, meet the Sitka team and hear about Sitka's exciting plans for 2023!

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in the Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, its Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and its Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

Sitka has received all assay results from its 2022 diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon and announced a 43-101 compliant Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,340,000 ounces of gold beginning at surface and grading 0.68 g/t (see news release dated January 19, 2023) and is currently planning a resource expansion diamond drilling program to commence next month ( March, 2023).

Results from 2022 drilling at the Company's Alpha Gold Property in Nevada where a new Carlin-type gold system was recently discovered have all been received. The Company is focused on vectoring towards the high-grade core of this newly discovered system which is located in the Cortez Trend just 40 km southeast of the Cortez Mine Complex of Barrick/Newmont.

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events:

Swiss Mining Institute Conference, Zurich: March 21-22, 2023

Dawson Gold Show, Dawson City, Yukon: May 19/20

Takestock Mining Convention, Calgary, AB: July 15, 2023

Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, Colorado: September 12-15, 2023

All events are subject to change.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

