Brigadier Announces Completion of Nemaska2 Lithium Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2023 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company", or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG | FSE:B7LM | USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce today's closing of its previously announced acquisition of 1000196193 Ontario Ltd. (the "Vendor"), a privately held corporation (the "Acquisition") holding the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Nemaska2 lithium property.

About the Nemaska2 Lithium Property

The 3,040-hectare Nemaska2 Property is located adjacent to Li-Ft Power Lithium Project, Critical Elements Lithium and West of Nemaska Lithium (Whabouchi Project), located in northern Québec, approximately 160 km east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska. Québec is a highly attractive investment destination for lithium production due to its supportive resource development sector, access to skilled labour and its proximity to the emerging European and North American electric vehicle markets. Canada also has free trade agreements with the United States and the European Union.

The Nemaska2 Property hosts at least 20 white pegmatite outcrops, most over 900-1000 meters squared and consistent with that of the Nemaska, Li-FT Power and Critical Elements Lithium Projects. The Quebec government carried out a large sampling program over the Nemaska2 Property and the geological report points to these white pegmatites containing spodumene. Further exploration of the property is recommended to identify additional pegmatite outcrops and spodumene occurrences.

Acquisition Terms

The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") dated December 16, 2022 with all the shareholders of the Vendor, whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding Common shares of Vendor from its shareholders in exchange for 35,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and a cash payment totalling $20,000. The Company will also pay to the option or $20,000 on behalf of the Vendor within seven days of closing of the Acquisition.

The Acquisition is an arm's length transaction for purposes of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and was completed as a "Fundamental Acquisition" pursuant to Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets of the TSXV's Corporate Finance Manual. In connection with the transaction and as consideration for the benefit provided by 2674792 Ontario Ltd. (the "Finder") in identifying and introducing to the Company the opportunity to complete the Transaction, the Company paid the Finder a finder's fee consisting of 2,450,000 common shares of the Company (the "Finder's Shares"). The Consideration Shares and the Finder's Shares issuable in connection with the Transaction are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

Nemaska2 Option Agreement

Further to the news release of the Company dated December 19, 2022, the Vendor has entered into an option agreement, as amended (the "Option Agreement") to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the fifty-seven (57) mining claims, covering approximately 3,040 hectares, located in the Nemaska area of Quebec, approximately 160 kilometres west of James Bay (the "Nemaska2 Property"). Under the terms of the Option Agreement, in order to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Nemaska2 Property, subject to a 2% NSR and Bonus, the Vendor must pay an aggregate of $190,000, including $20,000 within seven days of the effective date of the agreement (which has been paid by the Vendor); $20,000 within seven days following approval of the Acquisition by the TSXV, and $50,000 on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the Option Agreement. Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Vendor has agreed to make a one-time payment in the amount of $1 million, in cash or shares of the Vendor, in the event a report compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") establishes mineral resources valued over $100,000,000 with respect to the Nemaska2 Property (the "Bonus").

Filing of Technical Report for Nemaska2 Property

The Company advises that the NI 43-101 independent technical report for the Nemaska2 Property titled "NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report of the Nemaska2 East Lithium Project" with an effective date of March 10, 2023, has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com. The qualified persons responsible for the technical report are Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo., and Daniel Gaudreault, P. Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

