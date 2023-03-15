Silver Hammer Mining Appoints Former Coeur Mining Senior Vice-President Exploration and Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award Recipient as Board Advisor

Vancouver, March 15, 2023 - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald Birak as Board Advisor to the Company.

With over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and operations, including the roles of Senior Vice-President of Exploration with Coeur Mining (2004 to 2013) responsible for global Greenfields and Brownfields exploration, Vice President of Exploration for AngloGold North America (1998 to 2004), Independence Mining Company (1995 to 1998), and Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Ltd. (1992 to 1995) and Chief Geologist & Exploration Geologist for Freeport-McMoRan Gold Company (1978 to 1991), Mr. Birak brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Silver Hammer team.

"We are excited to welcome Donald Birak as a board advisor to Silver Hammer," commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball. "I have known Don for over 30 years, since our time together at Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting in the early 1990s, and I am thrilled to be working together again. Don brings extensive experience and expertise in global mineral exploration and development, particularly in the Coeur d'Alene district of Idaho where he worked as the Senior Vice President Exploration with Coeur Mining for over a decade. As we explore our portfolio of brownfield projects in the USA, Don's wealth of knowledge of the Idaho Silver Valley and also Nevada will be invaluable as we continue to advance each project through the discovery and resource development stages to create long-term value for our stakeholders."

In 2000, Mr. Birak received the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year award presented by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, for several copper and zinc deposit discoveries in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake region of Manitoba, Canada. He has a Master of Science degree in Geology from Bowling Green State University and has authored and co-authored several professional publications on the geology and metallurgy of sediment-hosted and epithermal precious metal deposits and on the use of geostatistics in resource modeling and grade control. More recently, Don has coauthored publications and presentations on the new US SEC S-K1300 regulation and on Best Practice in mineral exploration.

Mr. Birak is an active Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists ("SEG") and is currently a member of the Budget and Investment committees of SEG. He is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration ("SME") and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("AusIMM"). Mr. Birak is currently a Board Member of Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. and Revival Gold Inc.

Additionally, Silver Hammer has granted to Mr. Birak 185,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.24 per common share for a period of five years, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource exploration company advancing its flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately explored. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Peter A. Ball

President & CEO, Director

E: peter@silverhammermining.com

For investor relations inquiries, contact:

Kristina Pillon

High Tide Consulting Corp.

T: 604.908.1695

E: investors@silverhammermining.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158491