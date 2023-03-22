Gold Basin Reports Multiple High-Grade Surface Oxide Gold Intercepts from Q1 2023 Drill Program at Red Cloud and PLM Targets

57.9 M @ 1.82 G/T AU FROM 4.6 M - Vancouver, British Columbia: Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSXV:GXX), (OTC:GXXFF) today announced preliminary results from the Phase 2 resource definition reverse-circulation ("RC") drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Gold Basin oxide gold project in north-western Arizona (the "Gold Basin Project" or the "Project").

Multiple at- or near-surface oxide gold intercepts at the Red Cloud target ("Red Cloud") over 40 metres ("m") in thickness with grades exceeding 1 g/t Au, including: 57.9 m @ 1.82 g/t Au from 4.6m in hole CM23-022 incl. 15.2 m @ 4.12 g/t Au from 10.7 m 42.7 m @ 2.44 g/t Au from surface in hole CM23-029 incl. 18.3 m @ 5.53 g/t Au and 6.1 m @ 11.72 g/t Au from 2.13 m 53.3 m @ 1.37 g/t Au from surface in hole CM23-018 incl. 22.9 m @ 2.44 g/t Au from 9.1 m 50.3 m @ 1.35 g/t Au from surface in hole CM23-025 incl. 19.8 m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 16.8 m 47.2 m @ 1.07 g/t Au from surface in hole CM23-015 Incl. 18.2 m @ 1.41 g/t Au from 29.0 m Red Cloud remains open in all directions, with 18 of 19 holes received to date returning broad, shallow intervals of oxide gold mineralization;



Seven of ten holes at the PLM target ("PLM") returned near-surface oxide gold, including: 24.4 m @ 2.22 g/t Au from surface in hole CM23-002 incl. 7.6m @ 4.33 g/t Au from 16.8 m 4.6 m @ 1.12 g/t Au from surface in hole CM23-004

PLM remains open to the south, and locally at depth;

Assay results received in full for 29 holes, with 12 holes pending;

RC drill rig has been secured for priority Q2 follow-up drilling (2,000 m proposed).

Colin Smith, CEO of Gold Basin commented: "Preliminary assays from Gold Basin's first drill program at Red Cloud represent some of the best oxide gold results to date for the Company at the Project and are comparable with the Stealth Deposit drill intervals. The geology, grade, thickness, and shallow nature of the gold endowment suggests a potentially analogous and contiguous system to the high-grade Stealth Deposit, located 650 m along strike to the northwest. We eagerly await the results for nine holes drilled between Red Cloud and Stealth, testing for the presence of a continuous 1.5-km-long oxide gold deposit situated on a parallel structure to the 1.7-km-long Cyclopic Deposit."

2023 Phase 2 Resource Definition Drill Program

A total of 5,004.8 metres were drilled in 41 RC drill holes in Phase 2 with a focus on resource definition at the Red Cloud (24 holes), PLM (10 holes), Stealth (7 holes), and portions of the undrilled gaps in between Red Cloud and Stealth.

Of the 29 holes with results received in full, 18 of 19 holes at Red Cloud intercepted broad, near-surface intervals of oxide gold mineralization, hosted dominantly from surface to ~70 metres depth. At PLM, 7 of 10 holes returned intermittent auriferous intervals from surface to ~87 metres depth. See Table 1 for a summary of significant 2023 oxide gold assays received to date, Figure 1 for a long section of gold assays from Q1 2023 drilling at Red Cloud, and Figure 2 for a plan map of the Stealth-Red Cloud trend.

Table 1: Significant drillhole intersections from the Q1 2023 Red Cloud and PLM drill program. All intersections are interpreted to be true width.



Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Intersection (m) Au (g/t) PLM CM23-002 0 24.4 24.4 2.22 PLM incl. 19.8 21.3 1.5 14.3 PLM CM23-004 0 4.6 4.6 1.12 PLM CM23-005 21.3 29.0 7.7 0.43 Red Cloud CM23-011 0 24.4 24.4 0.54 Red Cloud and 35.1 42.7 7.6 0.6 Red Cloud CM23-012 3.0 56.4 53.4 0.48 Red Cloud CM23-014 57.9 64.0 6.1 0.56 Red Cloud CM23-015 0 47.2 47.2 1.07 Red Cloud incl. 29.0 47.2 18.2 1.41 Red Cloud and 67.1 86.9 19.8 0.38 Red Cloud and 100.6 105.2 4.6 0.69 Red Cloud CM23-016 12.2 50.3 38.1 0.67 Red Cloud incl. 30.5 42.7 12.2 1.46 Red Cloud CM23-017 0 59.4 59.4 0.84 Red Cloud incl. 54.9 56.4 1.5 19 Red Cloud CM23-018 0 53.3 53.3 1.37 Red Cloud incl. 9.1 32.0 22.9 2.44 Red Cloud and 77.7 83.8 6.1 0.44 Red Cloud CM23-019 0 67.1 67.1 0.59 Red Cloud CM23-020 54.9 61.0 6.1 2 Red Cloud CM23-022 4.6 62.5 57.9 1.82 Red Cloud incl. 10.7 25.9 15.2 4.12 Red Cloud incl. 41.1 48.8 7.7 3.52 Red Cloud CM23-023 16.8 68.6 51.8 0.45 Red Cloud CM23-024 0 44.2 44.2 0.88 Red Cloud incl. 25.9 33.5 7.6 1.92 Red Cloud CM23-025 0 50.3 50.3 1.35 Red Cloud incl. 16.8 36.6 19.8 2.55 Red Cloud CM23-026 0 56.4 56.4 0.37 Red Cloud CM23-028 10.7 36.6 25.9 0.36 Red Cloud CM23-029 0 42.7 42.7 2.44 Red Cloud incl. 21.3 39.6 18.3 5.53 Red Cloud incl. 21.3 27.4 6.1 11.72



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: (top) 3D long section, looking north, of gold assays from Q1 2023 Red Cloud drill program.

(bottom left) Plan map of Gold Basin Project showing locations of oxide gold resource targets.

(bottom right) Plan map of Q1 2023 RC drillholes at the Red Cloud target.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Plan map of Red Cloud and Stealth oxide gold targets.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance ("QA/QC")

Gold Basin Resources Corp. completed the RC resource definition drill program at Red Cloud/Stealth and PLM oxide gold targets on its Gold Basin Property in March 2023, which totaled 5,004 metres in 41 holes, with hole depths ranging from 90 to 200 metres. All holes are vertical and were drilled with dry air (no injected water or other fluid) using a centre-return hammer.

Samples were collected every 5 feet (1.52 m) and are reduced on-site using a triple-tier Gilson splitter, producing a 2kg-3kg assay sample and a 3kg-5kg twin sample that can be used for met testing or re-assay work. Coarse blank material, standard reference pulps, and split duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on a 1-in-20 sample basis such that each 23-sample group contains one blank, one duplicate, and one reference pulp. Three standard reference pulps at three different gold grades (0.154 ppm, 0.778 ppm, and 2.58 ppm) are being used. One 1.52 m drill interval in every four intervals is weighed in order to monitor recovery.

Assay samples are placed in shipping sacks together with the field inserts upon completion of each hole. After four holes are completed, all assay samples are transported in their respective shipping sacks ALS in Tucson, Arizona by a Gold Basin contractor. Prior to shipping, all samples are maintained under the direct control and supervision of the on-site geological staff.

Upon arrival in Tucson, AZ at ALS (ALS), the samples are prepared using ALS codes CRU-31, SPL-31 and PUL-32 procedures (pulverize 1kg split to 85% passing 75 micron) and fire-assayed for gold using ALS Code Au-AA25 procedure (30gm fire assay with AA finish). ALS also inserts its own certified reference materials plus blanks and duplicates. All QA/QC results associated with the assays reported herein are within expectation.

ALS is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards for specific preparation and analytical procedures. For more information about ALS Geochemistry, please visit the company's webpage at: https://www.alsglobal.com/geochemistry.

