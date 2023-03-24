Tartisan Has Completed a First Pass Exploration Review of the Manganese ('Mn') Potential on the 100% Owned Don Pancho Property, Located in Central Peru

Toronto, March 24, 2023 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has conducted a first pass exploration review of the manganese ("Mn") potential on our 100% owned Don Pancho property ("Don Pancho") located in central Peru. The concessions cover an area of 917 hectares and is located 9 kilometres west of the Santander Mine previously operated by Trevali Mining. Infrastructure is considered excellent with road access and power.

The polymetallic mineralization at Don Pancho is hosted in an extensive north-northwest-south-southeast-trending breccia zone called "Yanapallaca" and measures over 800 metres in length and 150 to 200 metres in width. Peruvian Metals Corp. drilled six diamond drill holes in 2014 totaling 2021 metres. The results show that several lead-zinc-silver ("Pb-Zn-Ag") intervals were intersected including 40 metres of 0.88 per cent Zn, 0.40 per cent Pb and 7.7 grams per tonne Ag, 22.65 metres of 1.00 per cent Zn, 0.26 per cent Pb, and 6.85 g/t Ag and 1.15 metres of 4.38 per cent Zn, 3.25 per cent Pb and 61.1 g/t Ag. Previous underground sampling located a massive sulphide zone returning 106 g/t Ag, 3.26 per cent Pb and 17.56 per cent Zn over 2 metres.

Tartisan's wholly owned subsidiary, Minera Tartisan Peru S.A.C ("MTP") commenced a field review in late 2022 focused on the manganese potential at Don Pancho. The field work revealed that the manganese is associated with elevated lead-zinc-silver mineralization. Twenty-six surface samples were collected by MTP throughout the Yanapallaca Zone. Twenty-four of these samples were further assayed because of Mn over limits greater than 10% and averaged 0.81 oz Ag/MT, 0.66% Pb, 1.89% Zn, and 19.23% Mn. The range of the Mn from these assays were from 10.70% Mn to 31.17% Mn.

Historical sampling by Peruvian Metals Corp. returned extensive manganese values with values up to 43% Mn. Channel sampling in an underground adit at Don Pancho showed three distinct intervals returning 31 metres of 9% Mn, 26 metres of 10.88% Mn and 17 metres 10% Mn. All three intervals have combined low grade Pb and Zn ranging from 0.60% and 1.32%.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura's ("Buenaventura") silver-lead-zinc Uchucchacua mine located 63 kilometers to the north of Don Pancho is in the same geological belt as the Don Pancho is also rich in manganese. The Uchucchacua Mine produced over 10 million ounces of silver in 2011. The similarities between Don Pancho and Buenaventura's Uchucchacua Mine include the same age host rocks and elevated manganese content associated with the Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization. Records and reports from Buenaventura show that the manganese content of the ore from Uchucchacua is approximately 10% Mn. The silver-lead concentrates with highly elevated manganese values were sent to Buenaventura's Rio Seco Manganese Plant located in the agricultural town of Huaral located 80 kilometres southwest of Don Pancho.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan states, "The Company is excited to start the next phase of exploration at Don Pancho targeting the manganese potential along the Yanapallaca Breccia Zone. There is significant interest in battery metals which includes manganese and with Covid related restrictions lifted, future work will include metallurgical testing, mineralogical studies and surface work. We believe the Don Pancho Property is a significant battery metals opportunity for the company."

Jeff Reeder, P. Geo, a qualified person in the context of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based battery metals and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, and the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. Tartisan Nickel Corp. also owns equity stakes in: Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Corp. and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 114,297,128 shares outstanding (127,338,959 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

