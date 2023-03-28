Geologica Discuss Multiyear Geochem Results for Topley

Vancouver, March 28, 2023 - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE:GRCM) (FSE:862) (Stuttagart:A2QQBC) ("Geologica" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the cumulative results of multiyear Geochem surveys on the company's Topley property located in central British Columbia.

SGH* soil sampling was conducted on the Topley property in July 2019. The survey lines were each 3,350 meters in length and have a sample spacing of 50 meters along the eastern parts of the lines and 100 meters along the western parts.

The October 2020 geochem survey collected 515 soil samples that covered almost the entire property. These samples were picked up at 200-meter centers. 305 of the samples were sent to the lab which covered an area of 3,600 meters by 3,400 meters within the eastern two-thirds of the property.

The remainder of the soil samples were sent for analysis in 2021.

In the fall of 2022 Geologica collected an additional 182 soil samples from the western portion of its Topley property. All SGH samples were analyzed to identify redox cells, volcanic massive sulfide, gold and copper anomalies

SAMPLE LOCATION MAP



The combined multiyear geochemical survey results have identified four kilometer scale potential redox zones on the Topley Property. These cells are symmetrically segmented halo anomalies.

Typically, the SGH VMS class is expected to show halo anomalies that delineate Redox conditions in the overburden and can approximate the VMS mineralization that may be present at depth. The combined surveys indeed illustrate what appears to be four kilometer scale potential Segmented-Nested Halo anomalies. We believe that mineralization might exist at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies.

The analysis for the detection of potential copper mineralization illustrates apical anomalies as expected. Each of these apical anomalies, especially those that show synergy with redox zones, may be indicative of copper mineralization. Copper anomalies are identified by green outlines on the above map.

The geochemical analysis for the detection of potential gold mineralization illustrates several apical gold anomalies. These anomalies maybe related to some kind of gold mineralization. The most important locations to be investigated further are those having synergy with the redox zones. We believe that mineralization might exist at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies. Gold anomalies are outlined in yellow on the above map.

Of particular interest is the area where the overlapping copper and gold anomalies overlie the redox zones in the southwestern section of the property. The Company continues to analyse this data along with previous geochemistry and geophysical data to develop the spring exploration program for Topley.

CLAIMS HISTORICAL WORK

Previous drilling on the claims has indicated intense epithermal alteration with Ag, Pb, and Zn mineralization. Sporadic regional till samples in the area are in the 90th percentile for As, Sb, Pb and Zn. These claims have been mapped as mostly light grey FS phyric andesites, maroon FS phyric andesites with disseminated magnetite and monazite. Monazite stocks with in andesites is similar geology to Mount Milligan.

TOPLEY CLAIMS

Geochemistry has identified high priority exploration target areas and kilometer-scale VMS target areas

The region is known for its large porphyry, copper/gold, and copper/molybdenum deposits including the on trend past producing Granisle and Bell copper mines

The property is located in central BC, is road accessible, cost effective to explore year round

BC Hydro power lines transect the property and several water sources are available on the property

Porphyries contain the largest reserves of Cu and close to 50% of Au reserves in BC

Topley Property consists of 10 mineral claims totaling 3,414 Ha with known prospects and showings

ABOUT GEOLOGICA RESOURCE CORP.

Geologica Resource Corp. is a mineral explorer, building shareholder value through the acquisition of projects with significant technical merit. The Company has an option agreement and purchase agreements for 100% of the mineral claims known as the Topley Project, located in central British Columbia.

The accuracy of the technical content of this overview had been reviewed by John Buckle P.Geo., prior to his recent passing. John was a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and a member of the Company's board of directors.

Further information on Geologica Resource Corp. can be found on the Company's website.

https://geologicaresource.com/ and on SEDAR at

https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00039876

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as such term is defined in the CSE policies) has reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This transaction is subject to the rules and regulation of the CSE and securities law and regulation.

Doug Unwin

President & CEO

(604) 762-5355

doug.unwin@geologicaresource.com

*SGH Survey

Actlabs describes the SGH survey as follows: "Actlabs' Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon (SGH) analysis is a high-performance deep penetrating geochemistry which has successfully shown the presence of deeply buried mineral deposits. The survey technique involves the collection of near surface soils, peat, humus, till, and sand in the field and then desorbing the weakly bound heavy hydrocarbons in the C5-C17 carbon series range at the laboratory from sample material. The desorbed organic compounds are collected and introduced into a Gas Chromatograph/Mass Spectrometer (GC/MS) where over 160 of these heavier hydrocarbon compounds are measured. The analysis identifies a mixture of hydrocarbon compounds that provide a highly confident, unique fingerprint that identifies mineralization under thick cover. Measurements do not recognize inorganic content in the samples; therefore, the results do not reflect mobilized anomalies or any nugget affect. SGH in tandem with geophysics is a cost-effective technique to improve drill targeting success."

Forward-Looking Statements

