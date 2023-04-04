Brigadier Appoints McGuinty Senior Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2023 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Bill McGuinty P.Geo. as Senior Technical Advisor for exploration and development of the Company's Nemaska2 Lithium Property, James Bay, Quebec.

Bill McGuinty has worked in Canada and internationally for exploration companies since 1981, holding progressive positions as project geologist, exploration manager and country manager. He has served as Vice-President Exploration in South and Central America for Intrepid Mines Ltd., in Canada with Queenston Mining Inc. in the Kirkland Lake Gold camp and with Eastmain Resources Inc. in the James Bay region of Quebec. He is currently Vice President Exploration for Big Ridge Gold Corp. and works as a consultant for several exploration stage clients. His work experience spans all aspects of exploration management through to completion of feasibility studies and completion of environmental impact statements. He is fluent in English, French and Spanish and is a registered Professional Geoscientist in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland. Mr. McGuinty graduated from the University of Ottawa, Canada with a B.Sc. (hons.) degree in geology.

"We are thrilled to have Bill McGuinty join the Brigadier team", stated Robert Birmingham, President of Brigadier Gold. "His strategic guidance will be invaluable as we initiate an exploration program on our Nemaska2 project, including the newly acquired property extension. Mr. McGuinty's experience and knowledge of the James Bay region will prove crucial in helping the Company endeavour into advancing our asset as we aim to unlock value in a Lithium rich area."

About Nemaska2 Lithium Project

The Nemaska2 Project consists of 162 map-designated mining titles (Nemaska2 and Nemaska2 Extension) covering a total area of 8,300 hectares and is located in northern Québec, approximately 160 kms east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska. Neighbouring Brigadier's Nemaska2 Project are claims held by Li-Ft Power, Brunswick Exploration, Dios Exploration, Critical Elements Lithium, and ~23 kilometres to the east lies Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Project.

The Nemaska2 section of the property hosts at least 20 white pegmatite outcrops, each approximately 1,000 square metres in size. The Quebec government carried out a large sampling program over Nemaska2 and the geological findings suggest these white pegmatites contain spodumene. More information can be found in the National Instrument 43-101 technical report filed by the Company under its SEDAR profile on March 14, 2023

Further exploration of the property has been recommended to identify possible additional pegmatite outcrops and spodumene occurrences. Available data from the Nemaska2 Extension property area will be compiled ahead of the Company's initial exploration program this summer.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

