Oceanagold Appoints Linda Broughton To The Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2023 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") appoints Ms Linda Broughton as Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors (the Board), effective immediately.

Paul Benson, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, said "On behalf of the directors, I am delighted to welcome Ms Broughton to OceanaGold. Linda is a highly successful and accomplished mining executive with a track-record in operations, sustainability and the environment. She will add additional unique skills and bring tremendous value to our Board and to shareholders."

Ms Broughton is a Canadian citizen based in Vancouver with over 35 years' experience in both corporate and operations roles in a variety of environmental and mining related fields throughout North and South America. She has specialized in environmental geochemistry, water and tailings management, mine reclamation and closure, as well as risk management.

Most recently, Ms Broughton was the VP Technical Services for Alexco Resource Corp., responsible for the reclamation of an historical mining district in northern Canada. She was also previously VP Projects at Alexco, responsible for managing mine development and mine closure projects through design, permitting and implementation. Prior to that, she held various senior environmental and engineering roles with BHP Closed Sites, BHP Base Metals, SRK (UK and Canada), Compañia Minera Antamina Peru, as well as various independent consulting roles. She participates in industry organizations as a corporate representative and is on independent technical review boards.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (Mining Engineering) from Queen's University and a Master of Applied Science from the University of British Columbia.

Ms Broughton will be included in the Company's Information Circular for the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting scheduled for release next month.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

SOURCE OceanaGold Corp.