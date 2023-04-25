Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

Vancouver, April 25, 2023 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has now made its fifth and final payment due under the option agreement with MinQuest, Ltd. and Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allegiant Gold Ltd. (together "Allegiant") originally announced April 19, 2018 (the "Option Agreement"). The final payment was made on a 50/50 basis and consisted of US$100,000 cash and the issuance of a total of 261,813 common shares, at a deemed price of C$0.64 per share. This payment completes Barksdale's commitment under the Option Agreement for the acquisition a 100% undivided interest in the 760-acre Four Metals project, located in Santa Cruz County, strategically located approximately 3km south of the Company's flagship Sunnyside project and 2km west of the 100% owned San Antonio project within the Patagonia Mountains of Arizona. The shares issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 25, 2023.

The payments made under the Option Agreement occurred over a five year period as follows:

Date Cash Value of Shares Payable Number of Shares Deemed Price (CAD $) Hold Period Expiry Upon execution US$25,000 N/A 0 N/A N/A First anniversary US$25,000 US$25,000 66,032 $0.5051 Aug 19, 2019 Second anniversary US$25,000 US$25,000 136,986 $0.2577 Aug 22, 2020 Third anniversary US$25,000 US$25,000 61,888 $0.504 Aug 28, 2021 Fourth anniversary US$25,000 US$25,000 67,736 $0.465 Aug 20, 2022 Fifth anniversary US$100,000 US$125,000 261,813 $0.64 Aug 25, 2023 TOTAL US$225,000 US$225,000 594,455





Previous underground and surface exploration drilling on the 4 Metals Project outlined a copper-molybdenum deposit, hosted within a mineralized breccia pipe, which has been tested from surface to approximately 180 meters depth and remains open in multiple directions.

Lewis Teal, Barksdale's project manager and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects is responsible for approving the scientific and technical information regarding Four Metals contained in this news release.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a member of the 2023 OTCQX Best 50, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

