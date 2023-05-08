Western Resources Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2023 - Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held today, March 10, 2023. The approved items are:



Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 7; The election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Mark Fracchia, Justin Xing, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Scott Nagel to the Board. A total of 328,893,991 common shares, representing 80.51% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The approximate number of those votes "For" each director, the approximate "Percentage" of the total votes cast and the "Withheld/Abstain" votes for each director are shown as below:

Director For Withheld/Abstain Percentage Bill Xue 290,562,409 281,780 99.90% George Gao 290,563,629 280,560 99.90% Mark Fracchia 290,647,637 196,552 99.93% Justin Xing 290,649,317 194,872 99.93% Guy Bentinck 290,646,287 197,902 99.93% Andrew Hancharyk 290,648,837 195,352 99.93% Scott Nagel 290,651,047 193,142 99.93%

3. The re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, with 290,705,797 shares voted "For", representing 99.95% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 138,392 shares voted "Withheld".

The new Board then re-elected Mr. Bill Xue as Chairman of the Company, with Mr. Justin Xing as Chair of the Executive Committee, Mr. Mark Fracchia as Chair of the Nominating and Assessment Committee, Mr. Guy Bentinck as Chair of the Audit Committee, Mr. Scott Nagel as Chair of the Compensation Committee and Mr. Andrew Hancharyk as Chair of the Corporate Disclosure Policy Committee. Mr. Shuai Wei and Mr. Owen Zhang are re-appointed as Board Observers.

The Company welcomes Mr. Scott Nagel to Western's board. Mr. Nagel brings over 30 years of grain and fertilizer experience to the Company. He was President of the ADM Benson Quinn from 2008 until January this year when he retired. The Board is confident that Mr. Nagel will play an important role in helping the Company with its continued efforts in business marketing, project financing and company strategy.

Western's Chairman Bill Xue said, "I am very pleased that we now have a very strong board in the Company's history. The addition of Mr. Nagel to our board improves the board structure by adding additional depth, with the board members having experience in one or more of strategic, financial, technical, legal or corporate management. As the Milestone Project construction's expected completion is in May, and with the progression of its mining development to a more advanced level, I expect Western to be able to deliver a successful and innovative potash project in the near future."

