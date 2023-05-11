Nevada Copper Files Financial Statements and MD&A for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

YERINGTON, May 11, 2023 - Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is the owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project located in Nevada, USA with substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is undergoing a restart of operations, and a large-scale open pit PFS stage project.
Randy Buffington President & CEO
For additional information, please see the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com, or contact:
Tracey Thom | Vice President, IR and Community Relations tthom@nevadacopper.com +1 775 391 9029
