IAMGOLD Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, May 11, 2023 - IAMGold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held Thursday, May 11, 2023. A summary of the results are as follows:

Election of Directors

Each of the directors listed as nominees in IAMGOLD's Management Information Circular ("MIC") dated April 10, 2023, was elected as a director, in accordance with the table below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Renaud Adams 289,059,227 99.39% 1,765,123 0.61% Ian Ashby 288,870,065 99.33% 1,954,285 0.67% Maryse Bélanger 282,765,379 97.23% 8,058,971 2.77% Christiane Bergevin 289,124,439 99.42% 1,699,912 0.58% Ann K. Masse 288,436,303 99.18% 2,388,048 0.82% Peter O'Hagan 282,832,173 97.25% 7,992,177 2.75% Kevin O'Kane 288,082,112 99.06% 2,742,238 0.94% David Smith 286,386,262 98.47% 4,438,087 1.53%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld KPMG LLP 304,823,865 92.79% 23,676,436 7.21%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation as outlined in the MIC dated April 10, 2023, was passed.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Executive Compensation 238,801,915 82.11% 52,022,434 17.89%

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa. The Company is building the large-scale, long life Côté Gold project in Canada in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., which is expected to commence production in early 2024. In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts in the Americas. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,200 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"), a socially screened market capitalization-weighted consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

IAMGOLD Contact Information

Graeme Jennings, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 416 360 4743 | Mobile: 416 388 6883

Toll-free: 1 888 464 9999

info@iamgold.com

All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165815