Newmont Appoints Experienced Chief Financial Officer

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced the appointment of Karyn Ovelman as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Karyn Ovelman is a highly experienced financial professional who will focus on financial discipline and maintaining a robust and flexible balance sheet to support Newmont's capital allocation strategy. Karyn will be responsible for Newmont's Global Finance Functions and will join Newmont during the second quarter of 2023.

Karyn brings extensive global leadership experience to the role, having previously held Chief Financial Officer roles for highly complex and capital intensive companies in the resource and energy sectors, including Flowserve, LyondellBassell Industries NV, and Petroplus Holdings AG. Most recently, Karyn has been fully dedicated to Board of Director roles at Hess Corp. and Arcelor Mittal.

"Our balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation to maintain financial strength and flexibility, and the highest standards of corporate governance, are Newmont's industry trademarks and critical to our long-term strategy. Karyn brings a breadth of global experience operating in complex financial environments and has proven leadership and commercial capabilities to enable success during periods of transformation," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer. "Karyn is uniquely qualified to ensure our financial approach underpins the safe delivery of long term value to all our stakeholders through sustainable and responsible mining."

Karyn has a strong commitment to developing high performing teams, continuous improvement and performance in global organizations having worked in the United States and the United Kingdom. Karyn holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Connecticut and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Texas.

Karyn will be a member of the Newmont Executive Leadership Team and be based in Denver. Learn more about the Newmont Executive Leadership Team at newmont.com.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

