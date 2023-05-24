Reflex Advanced Materials Corp to Participate in Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Gigafactory Conference in Washington, D.C.

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2023 - Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX), (OTCQB:RFLXF), (FSE:HF2) ("Reflex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its participation in the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Gigafactory Conference to be held in Washington, D.C. on June 8-9, 2023. The company's CEO Paul Gorman has also been invited to share his industry insights on the Graphite Supply Chain Panel.



The Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Gigafactory Conference is renowned as a premier event for industry professionals, government leaders, investors, and key stakeholders in the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage sectors. As the world's leading provider of independent price assessments and market intelligence for lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, and energy storage, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is recognized for its authoritative industry insights and research.

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.'s attendance at the conference reaffirms its commitment to being part of securing the USA domestic supply chain for graphite. The company will leverage this opportunity to showcase the Ruby Graphite project in Dillon, Montana which was a past producing commercial graphite mine, operated in the 1940's. The Ruby project has sat dormant in private hands for the past 70+ years but the Company has planned to undertake its initial diamond drill program on the Ruby project in H2 2023. There is currently zero commercial graphite production in the United States.

The conference and CEO Paul Gorman's invitation to partake in the Graphite Panel will provide a platform for Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. to engage with industry leaders, share expertise, and network with key decision-makers. By participating in this event, the company aims to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and stay at the forefront of emerging trends in the rapidly evolving battery materials landscape.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Gigafactory Conference," said Paul Gorman, CEO of Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. "This conference brings together top minds and innovators in the industry, and we look forward to networking with key decision makers within the US Federal Government that will drive the federal funding efforts of securing the North American domestic electric battery and energy storage systems."

For more information on Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. and its mineral projects, please visit the Company's website at www.reflexmaterials.com.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

For more information, please review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at https://reflexmaterials.com/.

