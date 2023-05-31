Atco Mining Engages GroundTruth to Interpret Historical Results and Information on the Newly Acquired Flat Bay Property

Vancouver, May 31, 2023 - Atco Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Atco") (CSE:ATCM); (Frankfurt:QP9); (OTC:ATMGF) is pleased to announce that after completing the acquisition of the 1,000-hectare project called "Flat Bay", Atco has engaged GroundTruth Exploration Ltd. to interpret the historical geophysical information on the Flat Bay Property. The project boasts a historically mapped gravity low, which suggests the presence of a salt dome at depth. The raw data from a 2013 gravity survey will be modeled in a similar manner as the recent survey that was conducted by the Company. Additionally, the company is in receipt of historical seismic data and interpretations from 2005 work suggesting that the salt formations form a dome-like structure on the Property.

"Upon receipt of the additional interpretation of the gravity data, we can have confirmation of the anomaly that we are seeing from the preliminary information and the historical seismic work" states Neil McCallum, director of Atco, "with the continued financial and socio-political backing of the wind-hydrogen mega project next door, we look forward to continuing our development of the region."

About Atco Mining (CSE: ATCM):

Atco is a junior exploration mining company focused on exploring for green energy metals throughout Canada. Atco is also exploring for sulphide-rich VHMS deposits in Saskatchewan as well as salt opportunities in Western Newfoundland. Investors are encouraged to visit the company's website here: www.atcomining.com.

