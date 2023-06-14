Join Ur-Energy's CEO John Cash for a Live Webinar June 20, 2023, Hosted by Red Cloud

LITTLETON, June 14, 2023 - Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") invites you to join our Chairman and CEO, John Cash, in a live webinar hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Mr. Cash will provide an update on Lost Creek operations, as we have recently restarted commercial production with production flow from Header House 2-4 and are looking forward to delivering production inventory into our two off-take sales agreements with leading nuclear energy companies. Additionally, Mr. Cash looks forward to discussing the business advantages created by our recently completed centralized construction facility and chemistry laboratory in Casper, Wyoming. There will be a Q&A session.

The webinar is Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ur-Energy invites you to attend. Please register here: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-urg/.

If you are unable to join the Ur-Energy webinar, a replay will be sent to your registration email after the webinar is complete.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur?Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur?Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur?Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President

866-981-4588 (ext. 303)

John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., ability to efficiently and economically ramp-up production operations and timely deliver into sales agreements; whether the centralized Casper facility will result in the business advantages which are projected) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761017/Join-Ur-Energys-CEO-John-Cash-for-a-Live-Webinar-June-20-2023-Hosted-by-Red-Cloud