International Metals Mining Corp. Partners with Straight Edge Marketing Inc. for Advanced AI-Driven Marketing and Advertising Services

Vancouver, June 22, 2023 - Demonstrating a visionary approach to establishing a strong foothold in the landscape of the global metals and mining industry, International Metals Mining Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:IMM) (OTC:CYNXF) (FSE:C2YD) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a partnership with Straight Edge Marketing Inc., pioneering advanced AI-driven marketing and advertising services.

Straight Edge Marketing Inc. will manage a comprehensive array of marketing services, including audit & competitive landscape review, corporate/investor brochure design, website creation and maintenance, social media and advertisement management, Graphic Design, SEO services, and detailed reporting & analytics.

Key to the agreement is the innovative Straight Edge Marketing Platform - an all-in-one CRM, marketing, and social management platform incorporating advanced AI technology. The platform's standout feature, the Automated Video Creation Tool, will convert RSS feed updates into engaging, information-rich videos for social media, seamlessly translating written content into dynamic visual narratives. This tool will allow International Metals Corp to share timely and engaging content, enhancing marketing strategies and attracting potential investors.

RSS Feed Integration will further empower the corporation's marketing strategy by automating the collection of fresh content, such as industry news and updates. This content will be transformed into easily digestible short videos, making information sharing more dynamic and interactive. The platform also features a suite of robust social and marketing tools, including pipeline management, email and SMS marketing, website and funnel design, workflow automation, reporting and analytics. The partnership will also leverage contact and lead management tools, ensuring effective segmentation and targeting, and advanced marketing automation for maximum engagement.

"This exciting partnership with Straight Edge Marketing equips our Company with state-of-the-art AI capabilities, enabling us to amplify our brand and reach broader markets more effectively," said Brian Thurston, President of International Metals. "We anticipate the innovative use of automated video content and advanced Marketing & CRM tools will significantly enhance our marketing initiatives and attract potential investors."

The partnership, beginning on June 21, 2023 with website design and social platform management, will extend for an initial term of one year at a cost of $30,000 per month.

About International Metals Corp

International Metals Mining Corp. is a Canadian company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties focusing on battery metals and mineral assets. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions with a copper-gold porphyry property in Peru and now with a very prospective lithium property in Brazil's growing lithium provinces.

International Metals Mining Corp.

Per: "Brian Thurston"

Brian Thurston

President and CEO

Tel: +1 778 928-6565

About Straight Edge Marketing Inc.

Straight Edge Marketing Inc. is a dynamic digital marketing agency, harnessing AI-driven solutions to help businesses thrive in the digital landscape. Their proprietary Straight Edge Marketing Platform provides advanced contact management, marketing automation, and strategic social media management. The platform also features a cutting-edge Automated Video Creation Tool and innovative RSS Feed Integration, transforming industry updates into engaging video content. Alongside these offerings, Straight Edge provides Graphic Design, Social and AD Management, SEO services, international website cloning, maintenance, corporate/investor brochure design, and comprehensive reporting and analytics to name a few. Their specialized team merges deep expertise in digital marketing and automation to guide businesses toward success. For more on Straight Edge Marketing Inc., visit their website.

For inquiries:

Straight Edge Marketing Inc.

info@straightedgemarketing.agency

