Western Copper And Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Shareholders' Meeting And Management Changes

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2023 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Tara Christie 71,492,356 98.09 % 1,391,025 1.91 % Michael Vitton 71,981,699 98.76 % 901,682 1.24 % Bill Williams 72,321,112 99.23 % 562,269 0.77 % Kenneth Williamson 72,164,913 99.01 % 718,468 0.99 % Klaus Zeitler 71,323,374 97.86 % 1,560,007 2.14 %



Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), and on the Company's website.

CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT

The Company informs that Mr. Cam Brown is stepping down from his position as Vice President Engineering and effective July 1, 2023 will no longer be an officer of the Company, but will continue to remain employed by the Company as a Special Technical Advisor. The Company would like to thank Mr. Brown for his valued contribution as an officer of the Company and congratulates him in his new role.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells

President and CEO

Western Copper and Gold Corp.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corp.