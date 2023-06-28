Infinity Stone Ventures Approved To Cross List On Upstream

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2023 - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce it has been approved to cross list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ"). Trading is anticipated to become available on Upstream July 6, 2023, at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol "GEMS".

The cross listing on Upstream is designed to provide Infinity Stone the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base outside the U.S. that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD; unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in the Canadian Securities Exchange-listed company.

Investors outside the U.S. can get ready to trade by downloading Upstream from their preferred app store at https://upstream.exchange/, creating an account by tapping Sign Up, and completing a simple KYC identity verification by tapping the settings icon on the home screen and tapping KYC.

Existing non-U.S. shareholders may transfer their shares by opening Upstream, tapping Investor, Manage Securities, Deposit Securities, then entering the ticker symbol "GEMS" and the number of shares to deposit, and tapping Submit. Next, enter your brokerage firm name and brokerage account number, and tap Submit. Finally, tap Add E-Signature, sign your name on the screen using your finger, tap Done, and then tap Sign.

After completion of the deposit request on Upstream, shareholders will receive via email an executed deposit form to submit to their current brokerage firm to initiate a withdrawal to the transfer agent. Shares will not be transferred without notifying the current broker and requesting a withdrawal. On listing day, shareholders will receive a push notification once the shares are deposited and available for trading on Upstream.

Details on the Infinity Stone listing, detailed deposit and trading instructions, and how to claim the free commemorative NFT can be found at https://infinitystoneventures.com. The Upstream market is open 5 days a week 20 hours a day, Monday to Friday: 10:00am to 06:00am UTC+4 (1:00am to 9:00pm EST).

The Company hopes that traders in the Company's shares on Upstream's blockchain-powered platform will experience real-time trading and settlement, and a transparent orderbook which does not permit common market manipulations. On listing day, Upstream participants will be eligible to claim a free digital collectible (NFT) memorializing the cross listing on Upstream. Shareholders may also be entitled to participate in future digital promotions which may be redeemed for products, services, or experiences for added value.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Infinity Stone Ventures as we expand our reach to a global, digital-first investor base with our cross listing on Upstream," stated Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "This innovative listing embodies our commitment to democratize access to our shares, enhancing liquidity and price discovery, while giving our investors the ability to trade using various options including USDC digital currency, credit, debit, PayPal, and USD. We are big supporters of the team at Upstream and are excited to be one of their first Canadian listings", furthered Mr. Kalyan.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystoneventures.com.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market (merj.exchange), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary blockchain matching engine technology, the platform will enable investors to trade NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.https://upstream.exchange/getlisted

Disclaimers

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted.

NFTs have no royalties, equity ownership, or dividends. NFTs are for utility, collection, redemption or display purposes only. Anyone may buy and sell NFTs on Upstream.

U.S. or Canadian-based citizens or permanent residents may only deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream after being introduced by a licensed broker dealer. Note that U.S. or Canadian-based investors include those U.S. or Canadian citizens who may be domiciled overseas. All orders for sale are non-solicited by Upstream and a user's decision to trade securities must be based on their own investment judgement. Anyone may buy and sell NFTs on Upstream.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles, https://fsaseychelles.sc/ an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement, and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings, and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words and, in this news release, include statements respecting the Company's anticipated cross listing on Upstream and the timing and benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

