Fokus Mining Announces Results Of Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2023, in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. At the meeting, Fokus shareholders re-elected Jean Rainville, Sylvain Champagne, Gilles Laverdière, Marc-André Lavoie, Ciro Cucciniello, Steve Duchesne and Jean-David Moore as directors of Fokus. Following the meeting, Fokus Board of Directors re-appointed Jean Rainville as President and Chief Executive Officer and Sylvain Champagne as Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

At the Meeting, Fokus shareholders also approved resolutions (i) appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of Fokus, and (ii) ratifying, approving and confirming Fokus' stock option plan.

Fokus also announces that its Board of Directors has granted, subject to regulatory approval, including of the TSX Venture Exchange, stock options in respect of 2,410,000 common shares to Fokus' seven Directors and one consultant. The options were granted pursuant to Fokus stock option plan. The exercise price of the options is $0.08, which is higher of the closing price of Fokus common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday June 30, 2023. The options vest immediately and will expire in five years for the options granted to Directors and will expire in two years for the options granted to the consultant.

Also, the Company shall, acting in the best interests of all of its stakeholders, for proper risk management and subject to prevailing market conditions, consider at the opportune time(s), selling an appropriate number of shares currently owned in Mosaic Minerals Corp.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

