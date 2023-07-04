Minto Metals Announces Failure to File Cease Trade Order

WHITEHORSE, July 4, 2023 - Minto Metals Corp. (TSXV: MNTO) ("Minto" or the "Company") announced today that the company has received a failure to file cease trade order (the "Order") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission as a result of the Company's delay in the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the "Interim Financial Materials").

The Order ceases all trading in the securities of the Company in the Province of British Columbia and in all provinces where the Company is a reporting issuer and in which Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions applies. However, holders of securities who are not participating in the control of the Company or who are not insiders of the Company may trade in the securities provided the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation and through an "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in Section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). The Order will remain in effect until the Company files the Interim Financial Statements.

About Minto Metals Corp.

Minto owns the Minto mine located within the traditional territory of the Selkirk First Nation in the Minto Copper Belt of the Yukon. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. The mine is currently shutdown while the company reviews strategic alternatives including the potential sale of the company. Its operations are based on underground mining, a process plant to produce high-grade copper, gold, and silver concentrate, and all supporting infrastructure associated with a remote location in Yukon. The Minto property is located west of the Yukon River, about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing, the latter on the east side of the river, and approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, the capital city of Yukon.

Forward-Looking Information

