Fission Expands Exploration Team and Appoints Industry-Leading Uranium Geologist as VP Exploration

ir@fissionuranium.com

www.fissionuranium.com

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

Company additionally hires uranium and rare earths specialist as senior geologist

KELOWNA, July 10, 2023 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kanan Sarioglu, P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration "VP Exploration", replacing Ray Ashley. Mr. Sarioglu is a professional geologist with over fifteen years of experience and several uranium discoveries under his belt. He began his uranium exploration career as part of the team responsible for delineation of the Michelin uranium deposit in Labrador, Canada. Mr. Sarioglu then joined the award-winning exploration team led by Fission CEO, Ross McElroy, starting with Fission's predecessor, Fission Energy, and played an instrumental role in the discovery of the J-Zone and Triple R uranium deposits. Most recently, he held the position of VP Exploration for 92 Energy and led his team in the discovery of its Gemini uranium discovery in the eastern Athabasca Basin region. Mr. Sarioglu is a registered professional geologist in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

The Company additionally announces the appointment of James Haley, P. Geo., as senior geologist. Mr. Haley is a highly experienced exploration geologist specializing in uranium and rare earths. Of note, he has previously worked with Fission Uranium, focusing on interpreting and understanding mineralization controls and how to best utilize this for further discovery elsewhere on the property. Mr. Haley is registered as a professional geologist in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ross McElroy, President, and CEO for Fission, commented, "I'm extremely pleased to welcome Kanan Sarioglu back to Fission Uranium in the important capacity of VP Exploration. Kanan is one of the top geologists in the uranium sector and is the ideal choice for Fission Uranium's expanding team of experts. We are further strengtening our exploration team with the addition of James Haley - a talented senior geologist. While our development team continues to advance the proposed high-grade mine and mill at PLS at a strong pace, the deposit remains open in multiple directions and further mineralization is prospective along the Patterson Lake Corridor trend. The PLS property is a vast land package -more than 31,000 ha in size - and hosts a large number of high priority exploration areas. These include several kilometers in numerous discrete Electromagnetic 'EM" conductors, which are key geophysical features often associated with high-grade uranium occurrences. For context, the Triple R deposit, located within the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor, is associated with just one EM conductor."

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is an award-winning Canadian-based resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development. The company is the owner and developer of the PLS uranium project - a proposed high-grade mine and mill located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"

___________________________

Ross McElroy, President and CEO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.