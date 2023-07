Rise Gold Appoints Daniel Oliver to Board of Directors

Grass Valley, July 10, 2023 - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Company" or "Rise Gold") reports that Mr. Daniel Oliver Jr. has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Mr. Oliver manages Myrmikan Gold Fund, which makes investments in the precious metals mining sector. In addition to his finance background, Mr. Oliver brings legal expertise to the board, having graduated from Columbia Law School with honors in 2001 and practiced law at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York as well as at Wallison & Wallison, a boutique law firm specializing in high-dollar business litigation and appeals in the financial sector.



Mr. Oliver obtained an MBA from INSEAD in 2005. After co-founding two venture companies, Mr. Oliver joined Bearing Capital, LLC, a private equity firm in Buenos Aires focused on Latin American commodities investments. He is also a director of Guanajuato Silver Co. Ltd and President of the Committee for Monetary Research & Education, an organization founded by prominent economists and businessmen in 1970 in opposition to the Bretton Woods monetary system.

