XAU Resources Inc. Announces Shareholders Meeting Results

Toronto, July 27, 2023 - XAU Resources Inc. (TSXV: GIG) ("XAU Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders approved all matters put forth for approval at the annual shareholders' meeting held on July 26, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The shareholders re-elected Gairat Gary Bay, Peter Hambro, Nataliya Hearn, Dan Hrushewsky and Danièle Spethmann to the board of directors (the "Board") and re-appointed RSM Canada LLP to be the auditors of the Company. The shareholders also approved the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan"), including certain amendments to comply with the new TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4. The Option Plan now requires disinterested shareholder approval to extend the term of options issued to insiders. For complete details about the Option Plan and further information about the Meeting, please see the Management Information Circular filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

About XAU Resources Inc.

XAU Resources is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company that has the 152.25 km2 Noseno land package in the Trans-Guyana gold belt. The property is in the same greenstone terrane that hosts the largest gold deposits in Guyana, the Aurora Mine and the Toroparu Project. Limited modern exploration has been undertaken on the property although the property has a 100-year history of small scale hard rock and placer mining. The property lies 210 km west of the capital, Georgetown and 75 km south of the regional supply centre at Port Kaituma (inland port).

For further information contact:

Gary Bay

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 647-339-4301

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175108