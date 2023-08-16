Menü Artikel
Director/PDMR Shareholding

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name ROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Kenmare Resources plc
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
Identification code IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.3151157 10,756
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - Single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-15
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON
g) Additional Information None

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name BEN BAXTER
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Kenmare Resources plc
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)

 Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
£4.36 9,645
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION
e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-15
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
g) Additional Information NONE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name THOMAS HICKEY
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Kenmare Resources plc
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)

 Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
£4.36 7,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION
e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-15
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
g) Additional Information NONE


Mineninfo

Kenmare Resources plc

Kenmare Resources plc
Bergbau
Irland
A2ALC1
IE00BDC5DG00
www.kenmareresources.com
Neuste Artikel
