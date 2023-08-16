Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Kenmare Resources plc
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.3151157
|10,756
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A - Single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|g)
|Additional Information
|None
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|BEN BAXTER
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Kenmare Resources plc
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
|£4.36
|9,645
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
|g)
|Additional Information
|NONE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|THOMAS HICKEY
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Kenmare Resources plc
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
|£4.36
|7,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
|g)
|Additional Information
|NONE