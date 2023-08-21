McEwen Mining Appoints a New Director

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to welcome Michelle Makori as our newest member of our Board of Directors.



Michelle is an internationally acclaimed broadcast journalist, news anchor, reporter, and producer. Currently she is the Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor at Kitco News, focusing on commodities and precious metals. Michelle has worked as an anchor, reporter and producer for Bloomberg, CNN Money, i24News and SABC. As an anchor and reporter, Michelle has covered and analyzed the biggest global economic, financial, and geopolitical events of the past two decades. She has interviewed heads of state, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, and other political, business, and entertainment leaders. Michelle also serves as MC, host and panel moderator for conferences and events around the globe.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are very pleased to welcome Michelle as a new Director. I look forward to working with Michelle; she brings a valuable expertise and market insights to McEwen Mining" said Rob McEwen, Chairman & Chief Owner.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 52% of McEwen Copper which owns the large, advanced stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has a personal investment in the company of US$220 million. His annual salary is US$1.

Want News Fast?

Subscribe to our email list by clicking here:

https://www.mcewenmining.com/contact-us/#section=followUs

and receive news as it happens!