Boots-on-the-Ground Work Program commences at the Jupiter Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Vancouver, September 12, 2023 - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (" Green" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GEM) (FSE:BK2P) (WKN:A2QENP) (OTC:GBMIF) is pleased to announce it has commenced a work program at the highly prospective Jupiter Lithium Property in James Bay, following the successful acquisition of the project in early 2023 (see May 4th, 2023 news release) where numerous pegmatite observations have been reported.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO of GEM Commented: "We are commencing aggressive 2023 exploration on our Jupiter Lithium property with a ground-truthing, "Boots-on-the-ground" program. Our project, located in the resource prolific James Bay area, benefits from up to 33 pegmatite descriptions that have been documented. We are now advancing this historical information and are targeting the identification of potential lithium -bearing minerals. Jupiter Lithium property is surrounded by some of the biggest lithium projects in North America, including the James Bay and Rose deposits, as well as Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s (TSX-PMET) project. The findings at these projects have created significant shareholder value for many companies working in the area. Based on these nearby discoveries and the presence of a large number of documented pegmatite on the property, we believe we are well positioned to drive additional value for our shareholders too, contingent on the results of this program."

Helicopter-Assisted Rock Sampling Program



The Green Battery team is currently evaluating the 33 pegmatite locations at the property; with a view to reviewing each during the work program that is to commence this week at the primary target areas.



The experienced team at Axiom Group have been secured to manage the helicopter assisted rock sampling program at the Jupiter Property. Two teams are currently mobilizing to the KM381 base near the property to commence the field program.



Teams will be aggressively covering the ground where the clusters of pegmatites have been identified already, in the field, by government geologists. Where favorable outcrops are encountered, Axiom Group will systematically map and sample the outcrops and will submit the samples collected to SRC Laboratories for comprehensive analysis following the field program.



Figure 1: Jupiter Property Claims Disposition and Pegmatite Description across the local district.

About the Jupiter Property



The Jupiter Property was optioned to explore for Lithium (LCT) Pegmatites, and Rare Earth Elements ("REE"). The property is an early-stage exploration opportunity which comprises a total of 122 Quebec mineral exploration claims which amount to a total of 6406 hectares. Up to 33 pegmatite occurrences have been identified by government mapping completed over the property. Rock samples collected adjacent to the property returned up to 315ppm lithium. These claims are strategically located within the James Bay lithium prospectivity area within which are the Nemaska Lithium, James Bay Lithium and Rose Critical Elements deposits. The Jupiter Property fulfills the Companies goal of providing additional battery elements that go into Lithium-Ion batteries.



Property Highlights

The Jupiter property is located within the La Grande geological sub-province, near the boundary with the Opinaca Sub province within a favorable host rock comprising "typically porphyritic and magnetic tonalite; with minor injections of pink pegmatite".

Up to 33 pegmatite occurrences have been identified by government mapping completed over the property. Rock samples collected adjacent to the property returned up to 315ppm lithium.

The acquired claims are located over regionally elevated lake bottom sediment geochemical anomalism for Lithium, with values up to 100ppm along the down ice trend of the property.

Float Plane and Helicopter accessible, approximately 175 km south of Radisson, and 25 km southwest of the Eleonore Mine and Airstrip. The northern infrastructure corridor comprising 'Rte de la Baie-James' provincial highway and three Power transmission lines is located approximately 35 - 50km east of the property.

Green Battery Metal Critical Minerals Property Portfolio:

Berkwood Graphite Project - Quebec. Graphite Project

Jupiter - Quebec. Lithium Pegmatite (LCT) prospect

Stallion - British Columbia. Copper Prophyry, Epithermal Au+Ag prospect

Boudrias - Quebec. Nickel Copper (PGE) prospect

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 deposit lies 8 km southwest of Nouveau Monde's deposit which has a $3.5 billion NPV on it. The Companies Zone 1 deposit, and that of Nouveau Monde, share many similar geological characteristics, with the Zone 1 deposit being of exceptionally hight grade and coarse flake size by global standards.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totalling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 2: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)

Current Resources (as of June 17th, 2019)

Minerals Resources Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (% Cgr) Cgr (t) Cut off Indicated 1.76 17.0 299,200 6.81% Inferred 1.53 16.4 250,200 6.81%

The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled, NI 43-101Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing.

Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

Qualified Person: Mr. Luke van der Meer, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Or

Qualified Person: Maxime Bouchard, Geo., M.Sc., (OGQ #1752) of Laurentia Exploration Inc. (3415, rue de l'Énergie Jonquière, Québec G7X 0J6), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed, and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

