Decade Announces Surface Copper Values at the Nobody Knows Copper Project, Part of the Copper River Project, Terrace BC

Stewart, September 19, 2023 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has received surface assays from the recently discovered Nobody Knows No 2 zone at the Copper River project. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 48 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 17,470 hectares. All 48 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley. Highlights of the program include:

Nobody Knows:

1200m of drilling has been completed in 9 drill holes.

The discovery drill holes show similarities to many of the world's major sediment-hosted copper systems with the association of silver with copper.

Rocks hosting the copper mineralization present have been sheared with abundant ground up copper mineralization (bornite) in the fault gouge.

Additional drill pads have been constructed and drilling will resume within the next several days.

The Company plans an additional 4000 to 5000m of drilling in 21-25 further drill holes not only testing the Nobody Knows #2 showing but possible extensions.

Sampling of the surface exposure in the discovery area indicates that the main copper sulphide is bornite and to a lesser degree chalcopyrite. Mineralization occurs within fractures, as coarse disseminated grains and along the wall areas to late quartz veins. Samples KN-23-18F, KN23-21A and KN-23-26 all contained varying amounts of bornite mineralization. The remaining 8 samples were chalcopyrite bearing rocks. All samples contain appreciable amounts of silver. Results from the samples are shown below:

Sample Number Sample Type Ag g/t Cu % KN-23-18F Grab 45.5 5.89 KN-23-19 Grab 1.77 0.293 KN-23-20 Grab 6.43 0.494 KN-23-21 Grab 10.4 1.68 KN-23-21A Grab 20.7 3.01 KN-23-22 Grab 10.4 1.745 KN-23-23 Grab 8.19 1.415 KN-23-24 Grab 9.19 1.61 KN-23-25 Grab 12.25 1.895 KN-23-26 Grab 18.1 2.10 KN-23-27 Grab 3.34 0.321

The core is being logged and diamond sawn based on lithologies and/or mineralization with assay results to be released as received.

All samples will be submitted to the ALS prep Labs in Terrace BC with analysis to be completed in Vancouver BC.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

In the company's news releases on the recently closed financing, the company called part of the financing Brokered. However, the financing was all non-brokered.

The Company announces that Lance Robinson is resigning to pursue other business ventures. The Company would like to thank Lance for the years of service that he has provided. The Company wishes to announce that Frank Kamermans will be joining the Company as a director. Mr. Kamermans has been involved with a number of publicly traded companies in the past and his expertise is welcomed.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

