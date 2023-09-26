South Atlantic Gold Announces the Closing of the Big Kidd Option Agreement

Kelowna, September 26, 2023 - South Atlantic Gold Inc. (TSX-V:SAO) ("South Atlantic" or the "Company") announces the closing of the previously announced property option agreement dated November 4, 2022 and subsequent first and second amendments dated January 4, 2023 and March 3, 2023 (collectively the "Option Agreement") with Quetzal Copper Limited ("Quetzal Copper") to divest the Company's 100% interest in the Big Kidd Project.

Quetzal Copper has completed the Qualifying Financing and paid the remaining balance of the Commitment Amount of CDN$130,000.

Quetzal Copper is new copper exploration company focused in British Columbia and Mexico with a portfolio of drill ready projects. It is currently completing an amalgamation with TSX Venture listed Ankh Capital Inc. (TSX-V: ANKH).

The remaining terms of the Option include:

CDN$200,000 per year on or before the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th anniversary commencing January 4, 2024;

At the 5-year anniversary of the signing, Quetzal Copper will make a cash payment of CDN$350,000 or if Quetzal Copper is publicly listed on a recognized stock exchange in North America it may elect to issue common shares with a market value of CDN$350,000 to South Atlantic;

Further Milestone payments Following the completion of 40,000 meters of drilling at Big Kidd, Quetzal Copper will make a payment of CDN$300,000 in cash or shares, at its election (if listed on a recognized stock exchange in North America); Following the filing of a Pre-Feasibility Study on Big Kidd, Quetzal Copper will make a cash payment of CDN$1,200,000 in cash or shares, at its election (if listed on a recognized stock exchange in North America); Following the filing of a Feasibility Study on Big Kidd, Quetzal Copper will make a payment of CDN$2,000,000 (if listed on a recognized stock exchange in North America);



Net Smelter Royalty South Atlantic Gold will retain a net smelter royalty of 2% over asset, of which 1% may be bought back by Quetzal Copper for CDN$2 million. In the event that there is a third party offer for such 1% royalty, Quetzal Copper will retain a right of first refusal to purchase the royalty on terms no less favorable than the third party offer to South Atlantic. The remaining 1% royalty will be at South Atlantic's discretion.



About South Atlantic Gold

South Atlantic Gold is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Pedra Branca project, located 280 km southwest of Fortaleza, Ceará State, Brazil. South Atlantic Gold is focused on creating value for its shareholders by engaging in the development and acquisition of high-quality mineral assets located in stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. South Atlantic Gold is based in Kelowna, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "SAO".

