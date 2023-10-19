Great Atlantic Completes 2023 Exploration Programs At Seven 100% Owned Central Newfoundland Gold Properties

VANCOUVER, October 19, 2023 - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed 2023 exploration programs at seven gold properties in central Newfoundland. This consisted of prospecting and rock geochemical sampling at the Golden Trust, Lynx, Coronation, East Golden Promise, West Golden Promise, South Golden Promise and Southwest Golden Promise Properties. Great Atlantic plans to submit the rock samples to certified, independent laboratories during 2023 for gold and multi-element analysis. The objective of the work was to identify targets for geophysical surveys, trenching and diamond drilling.

The East Golden Promise, West Golden Promise, South Golden Promise and Southwest Golden Promise Properties occur adjacent to Great Atlantic's flagship Golden Promise Property which hosts gold bearing quartz veins. The Coronation and Lynx Properties occur within 20 kilometers east of the Golden Promise Property. The Golden Trust Property is located further southwest of these properties. The southern-most boundary of the Golden Trust Property is located one kilometer north of the Valentine Gold Project of Marathon Gold Corp. These properties all occur within the Exploits Subzone of the Dunnage Zone.

The 2023 prospecting and rock geochemical sampling programs were conducted in various target areas identified by Company management within the seven licences. A total of 119 rock samples were collected during these programs from outcrop, subcrop and glacially transported float. The sealed samples have been transported to secure facilities. Great Atlantic plans to submit these rock samples during 2023 to certified, independent laboratories for gold and multi-element analysis.

Great Atlantic recently announced that it has established a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary named Golden Promise Mines Inc. which contains all of Great Atlantic's central Newfoundland gold properties including the Golden Promise, Southwest Golden Promise, West Golden Promise, South Golden Promise, East Golden Promise, Coronation, Lynx and the Golden Trust Properties (see Great Atlantic New Release of September 6, 2023).

Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project and Golden Promise Property and elsewhere within the Exploits Subzone is not necessarily indicative of mineralization within Great Atlantic's Golden Trust, West Golden Promise, East Golden Promise, South Golden Promise, Southwest Golden Promise, Lynx and Coronation Properties.

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

