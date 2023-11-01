Benton Hits Multiple High Grade Copper Zones in First Two Holes Including 8.31% Cu over 13m and Continues to Intersect Copper-Rich Massive Sulphides in Drilling at Great Burnt

Thunder Bay, November 1, 2023 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received partial assay results from its inaugural drill program at the Great Burnt Copper Gold project in Newfoundland. Holes GB-23-01 and GB-23-02, both intersected excellent copper grades including 4.13% Cu over 3.25m from 69.05 to 72.30m and 8.01% Cu over 4.30m from 82.8 to 87.10m in GB-23-01 and 8.31% Cu over 13.0m from 161.89 to 174.89m, including 12.80 over 3.00m from 169.89 to 173.89m, including 17.20% Cu over 1.00m from 171.89 to 172.89m in GB-23-02. Intervals reported for the 2023 drilling are core lengths, estimated to be 70% of true width. Due to the success encountered in early drilling, the Company is expanding the ongoing drill program to a minimum of 4,000m.

The Company is excited to report that all 11 holes drilled to date have intersected semi-massive and massive sulphides containing significant chalcopyrite (copper) mineralization. Benton's first priority is the expansion of the Great Burnt high grade core in the Main Deposit which has been extremely successful to date. Holes GB-23-01 through GB-23-11 were completed over approximately 350m in strike length. Hole GB-23-01 and GB-23-02 are reported here while GB-23-03 intersected the zone 30m updip from GB-20-05 and cut a combined 1.3m of semi-massive/massive sulphides from 158.00 to 158.60m and 154.80 to 155.50m. GB-23-04 intersected the zone 12m south of historical drill hole GB-86 and intersected a combined total of 16.6m of semi-massive/massive sulphides from 186.60 to 193.20m and 200.00 to 210.00m. GB-23-05 was drilled from this same set-up and intersected the zone 15m updip from 186.73 to 189.28m. GB-23-06 and GB-23-07 were collared a further 40m south of GB-23-04 and GB-23-05 with both drill holes intersecting semi-massive/massive sulphides from 196.72 to 203.46 (GB-23-06), 202.07 to 206.35 and 220.39 to 231.54m (GB-23-07). GB-23-08 and GB-23-09 were collared 25m south of GB-23-06 and 07 and both holes intersected the down plunge extension of the semi-massive/massive sulphides. Holes GB-23-10 and GB-23-11 were drilled 25m (GB23-10) and 50m (GB-23-11) along strike and both holes encountered semi-massive/massive sulphides from 276.50 to 296.00m (GB-23-10) and from 275.10 to 287.10m (GB-23-11).





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/185901_5bc9ff00743ed94f_002full.jpg

Note: Intervals reported for the 2023 drilling are core lengths, estimated to be 70% of true width.

Drilling from 2016 to 2020 at Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project

The Great Burnt Main Zone has an NI 43-101 compliant resource prepared in 2022 for Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of 667,000 Tonnes (47.2 Mlb) Cu at 3.21% (indicated) and 482,000 Tonnes (25.0 Mlb) Cu at 2.35% (inferred), contained within mining lease 211(10210M). The Copper resource remains open to the south and at depth. Highlights of the drill programs to date include:

GB20-05: 27.20 m of 8.06% Cu, including 7.75 m of 16.88% Cu

GB20-20: 22.75 m of 6.89% Cu, including 12.55 m of 10.59% Cu

GB18-05: 20.94 m of 6.21% Cu, including 6.98 m of 10.71% Cu

GB18-06: 9.97 m of 7.45% Cu, including 5.03 m of 11.42% Cu

GB16-08: 7.50 m of 9.45% Cu, including 3.00 m of 19.30% Cu

GB16-09: 5.75 m of 6.68% Cu, including 1.50 m of 11.70% Cu

Exploration at the South Pond Zone has identified potential for both copper and gold along several kilometers of strike. Highlights of the 2021 drill program include:

SP21-01: 1.69g/t Au over 51.00 m, including 3.19g/t Au over 11.00 m, within 10 m of surface

SP21-03: 2.36g/t Au over 15.00 m, including 11.33g/t Au over 1.00 m

SP21-08: 1.75g/t Au over 21.20 m, including 2.82g/t Au over 10.20 m

SP21-11: 1.34g/t Au over 17.60 m, including 2.48g/t Au over 4.20 m

SP21-14: 2.06g/t Au over 21.00 m

SP21-16: 1.72g/t Au over 10.00 m

Note: Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70% of core lengths

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised it's preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-475-7474

Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185901