Rockland Resources Further Defines Beryllium Targets on The Lithium Butte Property, Utah

VANCOUVER, November 2, 2023 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is reporting additional surface chip channel samples taken on its keystone Lithium Butte Property located in Juab County, Utah. The objective of the recent sampling was to better define the beryllium ("Be") targets, ahead of the proposed first "modern" drill program now scheduled for the new year. Multiple prospective targets have been indicated on the Lithium Butte property and the proposed RC drill program is designed to test for both lithium and beryllium mineralization.

An additional seven surface chip channel samples were taken by Company personnel from the "Saddle Target", with a peak value of 2,130 parts per million ("ppm") Be, and an average of 1,179 ppm Be. Peak lithium ("Li") values are 995 ppm Li, with an average of 505 ppm Li. As observed in previous sampling, lithium values are strongly anomalous over the beryllium prospect area, but lower than in the surrounding lithium targets. Associated values of rubidium ("Rb") and cesium ("Cs") are strongly anomalous in the Saddle Target area and are useful pathfinder metals.

Table 1. Seven surface chip channel samples from the Saddle Target

https://www.rocklandresources.com/images/news/79242360ed446b9afc81e0a23de107541f31e605.png

Rockland CEO Mike England states: "All of the channel samples from the Saddle Target returned significant beryllium values and enhance and strengthen this zone. Channel samples give a much better representative picture of what we are looking at over single rock samples so this is a very good step in the right direction as we ready ourselves to drill."

Lithium Butte

The 1,004-hectare (2,480-acre) Lithium Butte property is located in the Basin and Range geological province of west-central Utah and is interpreted to be highly prospective for lithium and beryllium mineralization hosted in claystone volcanic tuff breccia units. Company sampling has returned up to 4,080 ppm Li from a grab sample and channel sampling returned 25.2 metres at 1,388 ppm Li, including eight metres at 2,155 ppm Li and 0.7 metre at 3,540 ppm Li.

Saddle Target

The Saddle beryllium target represents a window within the larger prospective lithium target area. The Saddle Target is interpreted to have strong similarities with the Miocene Spor Mountain Formation that hosts beryllium deposits currently in production at the Spor Mountain mine, located 30 kilometres east of the property. The prospective beryllium-bearing tuff breccia unit has a limited subcrop/outcrop exposure, measuring 60 by 75 metres, overlain by alluvium/colluvium cover to the west, and younger volcanic tuffs to the north and east.

Beryllium

Beryllium is a high-value, essential, light metal with wide applications in the aerospace, computer, telecommunications, electronics, medical, satellite and defence sectors. Beryllium is considered a critical mineral by both the Canadian and US governments. Beryllium on the Lithium Butte property occurs as the beryllium mineral bertrandite, which is also mined from the Spor Mountain open-pit operations, by Materion Corp. ("Materion"). The Spor Mountain operations are the largest source of beryllium in the United States, accounting for approximately 63% of the world's annual production in 2020. Showings of bertrandite mineralization are rare in the USA, with the prospects on the Lithium Butte property representing only the second documented occurrence in Utah (Critical Minerals of Utah, Circular 120, Utah Geological Survey, 2020).

Juab County

Juab County is an active exploration and mining area, with beryllium produced by Materion from the Spor Mountain mine, gold exploration and production at the Tintic Mine by Osisko Development Corp., and drilling and exploration at the Tintic project by Ivanhoe Electric. (Utah Geological Survey Circular 134, 37 p., https://doi.org/10.34191/C-134.)

Program QA/QC - Samples taken to date were transported in sealed bags by the Company personnel and shipped to Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, Ontario. Actlabs is an independent ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratory. Lithium analysis was performed using sodium peroxide fusion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). As part of the QA/QC program Rockland geologists included blanks and certified reference materials (CRM) with the soil samples. No significant deviations from expected grades with blanks or CRMs were noted.

Lindsay Bottomer, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, is responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release.

The Company wishes to further announce it has abandoned the Mexican Elektra Project due to uncertainties regarding tenures.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company also now owns 100-per-cent of the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798760/rockland-resources-further-defines-beryllium-targets-on-the-lithium-butte-property-utah