Golden Tag Announces Name Change to Silver Storm Mining Ltd. and New Trading Symbol SVRS

Toronto, November 2, 2023 - Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) (FSE: GTD) is pleased to announce it has changed its name to Silver Storm Mining Ltd (the "Company"). The Company has received approval from shareholders, its board and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to enact the name change. It is expected that the Company's shares will commence trading on the TSXV, the OTCQB Exchange ("OTCQB"), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under Silver Storm Mining Ltd. effective at the opening of trading on or about November 7, 2023, and will trade on the TSXV under the new symbol (TSXV: SVRS) on the OTCQB under the symbol (OTCQB: SVRSF) and on the FSE under the symbol (FSE: SVR).

The new name better reflects the Company's strategic goal to become a Latin American focused silver producer at the recently acquired La Parrilla Project and at the San Diego Project, both located in Durango, Mexico.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1837/186130_6dd66806e422c87e_001full.jpg

The new ISIN for the Company is CA82825J1093, and the new CUSIP is 82825J109. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the name change. Issued certificates representing Common Shares will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

In connection with its name change, the Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.silverstorm.ca.

About Golden Tag Resources (Silver Storm Mining Ltd.)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (soon - Silver Storm Mining Ltd.) holds advanced stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Golden Tag recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our new website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024

greg.mckenzie@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding presentations and investor relation activities. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company or its service providers; disruptions in information systems upon which its service providers relies in connection with the delivery of its services to the Company; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186130