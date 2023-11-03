Adam Horne Acquires 6,666,667 Units of Tombill Mines

Toronto, November 3, 2023 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company", "Tombill") announces that Adam Horne will file an early warning report advising of his acquisition of 6,666,667 units ("Units") of Tombill Mines Ltd. (the "Issuer").

Mr Horne subscribed for a total of 6,666,667 Units, at a price of $0.015 per Unit, for a total subscription of $100,000.

Early Warning Disclosure Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Immediately prior to completion of the offering, Mr. Horne held 30,964,724 Common Shares representing approximately 17.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Pursuant to the offering which was completed on November 2, 2023, Mr. Horne acquired 6,666,667 Common Shares. Mr. Horne now beneficially owns or controls 37,631,391 Common Shares, plus Warrants and Options, representing approximately 16.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 16.60% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the all of the Warrants and Options held and controlled by Mr. Horne.

The Common Shares and Warrants of the Issuer were acquired for investment purposes. Presently, Mr. Horne has no intention of acquiring any securities of the Issuer. Mr. Horne may acquire ownership of or control over further securities of the Issuer in the future depending upon market circumstances. Increase or decrease in ownership of securities of the Issuer will depend on numerous conditions, including the price of the Common Shares and general market conditions.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report in connection with the foregoing will appear under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Tombill

Founded 1935, by Newmont Mining and prospectors' 'Tom' and 'Bill' Johnson, Tombill (TSXV: TBLL) (OTCQB: TBLLF) owns 2 of the 10 past-producing mines in the Geraldton gold district, 4 claim groups, of which 3 are situated in the Geraldton gold district of north-central Ontario (about 225 km NE of Thunder Bay). Geraldton offers optimal and installed mining infrastructure. Holdings comprise 74 royalty-free mining claims (60 fully owned patented claims, 5 leases, 9 mineral rights only). Of these, the 51-patented claim Main Group is in the center of the Geraldton Gold District and straddles the Trans-Canada Highway; the 5-claim Ellis Group lies 4 km south of the town of Geraldton; and the original Tombill Mine group of 6-patented claims sits 10 km west-southwest of Geraldton. The Tombill Gold Mine produced 68,737 high-grade gold oz between 1938 and 1942 in the southeast corner of the claim group. The Talmora Longlac Mine, located in the northeast of the Main Group property, was built in 1941, but saw only minor production before closing in 1942 (1,406 gold oz). The Main Group borders on the property of the under-construction Greenstone Mine, which will be one of Canada's largest gold mines with production aimed for first half 2024.





For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Adam Horne

CEO

Email: ir@tombillmines.com

Tel: +1 647 493 8270

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to its exploration program. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

