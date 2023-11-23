F3 Announces 2023 AGM Results

Kelowna, November 23, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or the "Company") released today final voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held Monday November 20. A total of 148,962,276 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 32.89% of the issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date on October 16, 2023.

Each of the 5 nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company's Management Information Circular, were elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed. The elected board members are:

DEVINDER RANDHAWA

RAYMOND ASHLEY

JOHN DEJOIA

TERRENCE OSIER

LAURIE THOMAS

The following motions were passed by a majority of the votes casts for the meeting:

Approval of the appointment of Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting, and the board of directors is authorized to fix their compensation. Approval and ratification of the Company's 10% rolling option plan and its Equity Incentive Plan; and Approval of an ordinary resolution confirming amendments to the Company's By-Laws.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 Uranium is advancing the newly discovered high-grade JR Zone on the PLN Property in the Western Athabasca Basin. This area of Saskatchewan is poised to become a major uranium producing region and is home to large deposits including Triple R, Arrow, and Shea Creek. F3 Uranium currently has 18 projects in the Athabasca Basin.

