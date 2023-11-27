E3 Lithium Announces Appointment of Director of Investor Relations and Expands Team to Support Projects and Operations

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, is pleased to announce Robin Boschman is moving into the role of Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications effective immediately. The Company is also excited to add Paul Godley to the team as a Senior Project Director responsible for execution of the Clearwater Project.

Robin has more than 15 years of experience in the energy industry in private and public companies, including more than ten years in a company acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Her experience involves leading communications teams and strategies spanning investor relations, media relations, crisis communications, financial communication, employee and stakeholder relations, marketing and PR and social investment. She has a Bachelor of Applied Communications in Public Relations degree from Mount Royal University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary. Robin is also a Director of the Battery Metals Association of Canada.

Robin will be responsible for managing relationships with the Company's investors and stewarding E3 Lithium's capital markets outreach. She will also be responsible for the overall external communications function along with reputation and brand management.

E3 Lithium is also pleased to welcome Paul Godley to the Company in the role of Senior Director, Project Execution. Paul is a professional engineer with nearly 20 years of experience in various projects, governance and engineering roles including leading the design and execution of natural gas and liquids projects. His experience includes more than 12 years at TC Energy where he managed the implementation of more than $5 billion of new capital infrastructure in Canada and the U.S. He has an extensive project execution background including experience in regulatory, landowner consultation, stakeholder relations, engineering management, contracts and contractor management, quality and safety programs.

Paul will be responsible for executing and delivering E3 Lithium's first commercial facility working closely with the project team currently delivering the Pre-Feasibility Study.

"I am very excited to see Robin move into this focused and important role and to welcome Paul to the team," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "Robin has demonstrated a clear ability to foster relationships and build structure and strategy in her work to date. We look forward to both Paul and Robin getting started in their new roles and moving the company forward."

As previously outlined in its news release dated September 12, 2023, E3 Lithium engaged Meadowbank Strategic Partners to provide investor relations support services effective September 15, 2023, subject to regulatory approval and in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Under the agreement, Meadowbank will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month for the term of the agreement, the first two months of which was prepaid as a retainer (valued at CAD$10,000). The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. Gordon MacMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Grahame Binks, MAusIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Limited (Report Date: June 15, 2018, Effective Date: June 4, 2018 Amended Date: September 17, 2021). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured & indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127206501/en/

Contact

E3 Lithium - Investor and Media Relations

Robin Boschman

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investor@e3lithium.ca

587-324-2775