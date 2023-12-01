Neotech Metals Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Vancouver, November 30, 2023 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) (formerly, Caravan Energy Corporation) ("Neotech" or "Company") has received a request from OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC ‎Markets") to issue a statement about recent promotional activity concerning the Company and its ‎common shares ("Common Shares") traded on the OTCQB Marketplace‎, including the distribution of promotional news ‎published by the Financial Star ("Advertiser") discussing the Company, its business, and the ‎rare earth elements industry in general ("Materials"). ‎

The Advertiser is a third-party marketing firm retained by the Company to provide communications ‎and media services and to amplify the distribution of Company news release content. The Company ‎does not believe the statements in the Materials were false or misleading, and notes that it provides ‎the Advertiser with publicly available sources of information for the Materials, and provides sign off ‎on content in the Materials. The Company notes that it has had a marketing campaign in place since October 26, 2023, and does not believe it has resulted in any unusual trading activity, though ‎it has resulted in more investors becoming aware of the Company and its activities, which could ‎affect trading volumes. ‎

In the last 12 months, the Company has engaged, in addition to the Advertiser, Ninja Media LLC to provide a one-time review of the Company's video.‎

Additionally, as required under Canadian securities laws, all transactions involving the Company's ‎shares by the Company's executive officers, directors and controlling shareholders are disclosed on ‎the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI). Based on SEDI, no directors, officers or holders or 10% or more of the Company's common shares have purchased or sold any Company securities, except that: Mr. Reagan Glazier acquired 100,000 common shares in connection with a property purchase / sale transaction, as disclosed by the Company via a news release dated September 29, 2023; Mr. Robert Krause acquired 12,500 common shares pursuant to previously-issued restricted share units; and Mr. Charn Deol sold 10,000 common shares on November 24, 2023 and 10,000 common shares on November 27, 2023. Further, the Company has not issued any shares or ‎convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to ‎the market rate at the time of the issuance.‎

The Company is committed to compliance with the OTC Markets Group Policy on Stock ‎Promotion and the OTCQB Standards. The Company encourages those interested in the ‎Company to rely solely on information included in press releases issued and distributed by the ‎Company via approved newswire or Disclosure & News Services combined with its filings and ‎disclosures made with the Canadian securities regulators and the Canadian Securities Exchange ‎and available on their websites: www.sedarplus.ca and www.thecse.com, respectively.‎

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and holds options over the EBB nickel-cobalt property and owns 38 rare earth mineral claims, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

Contact information

For More Information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: reagan@neotechmetals.com

Telephone: ‎(403) 815-6663

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

