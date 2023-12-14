Norse Gold Corp. Files Technical Report on Its Yellowknife Gold Project

VANCOUVER, December 14, 2023 - Norse Gold Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:VKG.H) has received an updated technical report restating previously disclosed technical information, as well as technical information concerning past work on the Yellowknife Gold Project, and providing updated recommendations for further work on the Project.

The report was prepared by David Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo. and Derrick Stickland, P.Geo. Recommendations consist of property wide prospecting and geological mapping as well as sawcut channel sampling of altered and veined areas within and adjacent to the metavolcanics sequences. In addition, particular attention is recommended to be paid to weak conductors as outlined by the results of the 2006 Fugro airborne geophysical survey. Estimated cost of the recommended work is $212,070.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Carl Verley, Norse Gold Corp.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 616-8299

Jeff Sheppard, Norse Gold Corp.

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (306) 653-2692

About the Company

Norse Gold's main asset is its 100% interest in the 3,231-hectare Morris Lake Property, consisting of seven contiguous claims and three leases, 75 km north of Yellowknife. Gold on the property was discovered in 1945. Work conducted at the Viking zone included underground test work and diamond drilling. The Property saw additional drilling during the late 1980's and again during the period 2005 to 2008 when Viking Gold Exploration Inc. held the claims. Other gold zones have been located on the property, such as at the Greenlee and Lucky Lake occurrences. Each of these received initial drill testing in the 1940's and visible gold was reported in some of the drill holes. The geological model for the gold mineralization is that of an Archean lode gold deposit consisting of gold-bearing shoots within a shear-vein system.

Carl Verley, P.Geo., a Director of the Corporation is the qualified person (QP) as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, has prepared the technical information in this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (nor NEX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and NEX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE: Norse Gold Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com